Across Dubai, Jumeirah’s restaurants are welcoming the New Year with a mix of standout dining, live music, and fireworks that light up the coast. Each venue offers its own way to toast new beginnings, from carefully crafted menus to nights that stretch well past midnight.

The waterways shimmer under soft lantern light, and the air carries the scent of Thai spices and sizzling dishes. Music hums in the background as Pai Thai transforms into a night where five courses, flowing drinks, and fireworks over the Jumeirah sky make New Year’s Eve feel alive at every moment.

Riverside vibes

Pai Thai’s location along the waterways of Jumeirah Al Qasr sets it apart. Outdoor seating gives a front-row view of the water, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, and twinkling lanterns, while indoor tables offer a cosy, intimate atmosphere. Either way, the gentle ripple of water and the glow of the setting create a backdrop that feels calm, elegant, and celebratory.

A five-course feast

The highlight of the evening is Pai Thai’s five-course Thai menu. Each dish bursts with fragrant flavours and careful attention to detail – from delicate starters to satisfying mains. Guests can select a beverage package that suits their mood, whether soft drinks, house beverages, or Champagne to toast at midnight.

Beats & atmosphere

A DJ sets the rhythm for the evening, creating a relaxed yet celebratory mood. The mix of music, laughter, and clinking glasses keeps the energy alive without ever feeling overwhelming. Indoor or outdoor, Pai Thai gives you the choice to shape your night.

The midnight moment

At midnight, guests move to the beach for a fireworks display with Jumeirah Burj Al Arab as a backdrop. It’s a moment to raise a glass, watch the sky light up, and step into the New Year with a sense of occasion and wonder.

The details

Where: Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr



When: December 31, 6pm onwards

Dress code: Elegant

Age policy: All ages welcome

Cost

Outdoor seating

Dhs1,950 per person: five-course menu + soft beverages

Dhs2,200 per person: five-course menu + house beverages

Dhs2,400 per person: five-course menu + Champagne

Dhs500 per child (4–11 years)

Indoor seating

Dhs1,400 per person: five-course menu + soft beverages

Dhs1,600 per person: five-course menu + house beverages

Dhs1,800 per person: five-course menu + Champagne

Dhs350 per child (4–11 years)

Contact: (800) 323232 | @paithaidubai | Book here

