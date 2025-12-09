Craving a juicy turkey? Cooked turkey in Dubai is now just a call away

If you’re planning a cosy festive night in this year, you know the drill; a Christmas tree, cinnamon candles, mulled wine, fairy lights, a few ornaments here and there, and of course, great food (ordered or homemade – no judgment). If that’s your vibe, here’s where you can order the best cooked turkey in Dubai 2025.

Atlantis, The Palm

Bring a festive feast home with Atlantis, The Palm’s Turkey Takeaway. Choose from a Medium (serves 6–8) or Large (serves 10–12), both served with classic accompaniments including cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, bread sauce, chipolata sausages, and roasted vegetables. For a luxurious upgrade, opt for The Grand Turkey with truffle-stuffed turkey.

Where: Atlantis, The Palm

Cost: Dhs995 (Medium), Dhs1,295 (Large); The Grand Turkey Upgrade Dhs450

Orders: (04) 426 1000 or email dining.atlantis@atlantis.com

Contact: @atlantisthepalm

Rodeo Drive

Rodeo Drive is bringing festive turkey to your table. Pick the Whole Turkey Feast (serves 6–8) or the Turkey Roulade Feast (serves 7–9), served with seasonal sides like sautéed green beans, glazed baby carrots, celeriac-potato purée, and turkey gravy.

Where: Rodeo Drive IBG, Oaks Hotel, Ibn Battuta Gate

Cost: Dhs550 (Whole Turkey or Roulade Feast), Dhs75 per person (Individual Package)

Orders: (052) 899 3999 | reservations@rodeodrivedubai.com

Contact: @rodeodrivedubai

Park Hyatt

Bring five-star holiday vibes home with Park Hyatt Dubai’s signature Turkey Takeaway. Served with all the trimmings and perfected by expert chefs, it’s the ultimate festive centerpiece – with a truffle option for a touch of indulgence.

Where: The Lounge, Park Hyatt Dubai

Cost: Dhs750 (Regular), Dhs850 (Truffle Turkey)

Orders: (04) 602 1814 or email festive.parkhyattdubai@hyatt.com

Contact: @parkhyattdubai

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

For a touch of five-star flair at home, Sofitel Dubai, The Palm offers handcrafted gourmet boxes, with Boneless Roast Turkey options or a Whole Turkey for Dhs795, all accompanied by appetisers, sides, and dessert. For drinks, a signature cocktail or mulled wine adds a fun, seasonal touch, or source wines from Le Clos for an effortlessly festive selection.

Where: Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Cost: Dhs479–1,479 (Boneless Roast Turkey), Dhs795 (Whole Turkey)

Orders: (04) 455 6677 or email dining.palmdubai@sofitel.com

Contact: @sofitelthepalm

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Skip the cooking this festive season with Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s Turkey Takeaway. Available from 23–26 December 2025, each turkey is carefully roasted and ready to serve, making it easy to host a holiday meal at home. Perfect for family dinners or small gatherings, the takeaway ensures you can enjoy a stress-free festive feast without compromising on flavour or quality.

Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Cost: From Dhs895

Orders: Place your order at least 48 hours in advance by calling (052) 680 1334 or visiting jumeirah.com

Contact: @jumeirahbeachhotel

The Delisserie, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Take the hassle out of holiday cooking with The Delisserie’s Turkey Takeaway. Available until 30 December 2025, each turkey is roasted to perfection and ready to serve, making it easy to host a festive meal at home. Ideal for intimate family dinners or larger gatherings, the turkey comes with all the classic trimmings for a complete holiday feast.

Where: The Delisserie, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Cost: Dhs495 (6kg, serves 4–6), Dhs750 (8kg, serves 8–10)

Orders: Advance bookings strongly recommended

Contact: @fivepalmjumeirah

