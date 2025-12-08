Sponsored: From chic feasts that ooze dolce vita vibes to fun-filled parties, welcome to the Isle of Brunch

With its seamless access, stretching views of the Arabian Gulf and all-star leisure attractions, there’s never a bad time to visit Bluewaters. But perhaps its most fantastic feature is the array of restaurants this scenic island offers – covering everything from romantic date nights to casual coffee catch-ups and family-friendly meals perfect for special occasions.

And when it comes to brunch, few destinations do it better. Across Bluewaters’ kaleidoscope of globally-inspired eateries, there’s a brunch to suit all weekend styles this December, making this the ultimate Isle of Brunch.

Tuck into traditional British eats in an inviting setting at The Spaniel’s Saturday afternoon brunch, with packages from Dhs299, or head down on Sunday for an all day roast. Tune into the music at VINYL, where sharing plates and free-flowing drinks pair perfectly with live DJ sets from 2pm to 6pm on Saturday and 4pm to 8pm on Sunday, priced from Dhs125. Or be transported to the Southern Italian coast at Alici, where views, flavour and sensational entertainment create a stylish weekend brunch on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, priced from Dhs395.

Whether you’re looking for a Saturday soiree or a relaxed Sunday session, discover an unforgettable brunch journey that brings together a world of flavours, from Mediterranean feasts to Asian delights, all served against Bluewaters’ unmistakable backdrop.

Gathering with friends for a catch-up? Make for Swingers’ fun-filled Friday evening brunch, where food, drinks and rounds of mini golf from 7.30pm to 10.30pm start from Dhs299 – or opt for Brass Monkey’s Saturday session, which pairs fun-filled games with free-flowing food and drink from Dhs250. Treating the family? Be transported to Greece with Miya’s beautiful Sunday brunch, where packages start from Dhs350. Celebrating a special moment? Unwind and admire the views at Clay or SHI’s Saturday brunch. Whatever the occasion, the Isle of Brunch transforms midday into an extraordinary culinary celebration.

And with affordable packages from Dhs125, your search for the best Saturday and Sunday brunch in Dubai ends at Bluewaters.

What: Isle of Brunch

Where: Bluewaters Island

When: Weekends until December 31

Find out more at bluewatersdubai.ae