Sponsored: Festive celebrations at One&Only One Za’abeel: the city’s cool, creative, story-filled season starter

December lands, and One&Only One Za’abeel rolls out a festive calendar that’s varied, creative and full of surprises, with a solid mix of dining, workshops and celebrations that make planning the season easy. Whether you’re dipping in for one event or building a full line-up, here’s everything happening across the hotel this festive season.

A sparkling collaboration with Messika

Indulge in a Parisian-inspired pairing crafted in celebration of the MESSIKA x One&Only collaboration.



Location: Maison Devoille

Dates: December 5 to January 7, 12pm to 10pm

Culinara festive market

Culinara comes alive with homegrown artisans this season. Indulge in Mirzam’s chocolate and festive hot chocolate, craft wreaths with Quite Quaint, explore Vero’s hand-poured candles, design jewelry at the Analiza Charm Bar, and savour Casinetto’s artisanal panettone.

Location: Culinara Social Dining

Dates: December 20 to January 7

Christmas at One&Only One Za’abeel

Step into the festive season at One&Only Za’abeel, where sleek city vibes meet luxe holiday magic. Think dazzling décor, stylish celebrations, and experiences designed to make your Christmas in Dubai unforgettable.

Christmas Eve at Aelia

Aelia keeps things cosy with a relaxed Christmas Eve dinner featuring vibrant festive dishes and great city views.

Location: Aelia

Times: December 24, 6pm to 10pm

Cost: Dhs349 per person

Christmas Eve at La Dame de Pic

Anne-Sophie Pic presents a seasonal, refined menu in a warm, elegant setting – perfect for an understated Christmas Eve.

Location: La Dame de Pic

Times: December 24, 6pm to 10pm

Price: Dhs1,590 per person

NYE Dining & Celebrations at One&Only Za’abeel

Ring in 2026 in style at One&Only Za’abeel, where Dubai’s skyline sets the stage for an unforgettable night. Enjoy front-row views of both Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame fireworks, live entertainment, and a vibrant atmosphere that blends city energy with luxe sophistication. From elevated celebrations to exceptional dining experiences, welcome the New Year surrounded by glamour, sparkle, and the iconic charm of One&Only.

New Year’s Eve at Aelia

Enjoy a vibrant buffet, crafted cocktails, and live band entertainment leading up to a midnight toast with spectacular Dubai Frame views.

Times: December 31, 7pm to 12am

Cost: Dhs1,190 adults | Dhs500 (6–12) | Under 5s free

StreetXO On Fire – New Year’s Eve Edition

Fresh from being named Highly Commended Night Brunch by What’s On, StreetXO’s cult favourite StreetXO On Fire returns with a bold New Year’s Eve twist – an invitation for those who haven’t yet experienced it to finally do so. Expect electrifying entertainment, a dynamic indoor – outdoor setting, views of the Dubai Frame fireworks, and a striking dress code of Elegant Black & Red for the night.

Times: December 31, from 9pm to 12am

Cost: From Dhs1,111 per person

NYE at Culinara

A relaxed, social evening across 12 dining concepts with seasonal menus and live music – perfect for mingling and celebrating in style.

Times: December 31, 7pm to 12am

Cost: From Dhs1,000 adults | Dhs400 (6–12) | Under 5s free

New Year’s Eve at La Dame de Pic

Savour a bespoke tasting menu by Anne-Sophie Pic, elegant entertainment, and prime views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks.

Times: December 31, 7pm to 12am

Cost: Dhs2,650 per person (5-course set menu)

All guests booking any NYE dinner can continue the night at the StreetXO Garden After-Party for AED 333, including a 2-hour beverage package.

The details

Location: One Za’abeel Tower, Za’abeel 1, Za’abeel Street

Reservations: You can book directly via oneandonlyresorts.com

Contact: (04) 666 1617 | @ooonezaabeel

Images: Provided