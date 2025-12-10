Sponsored: The world’s first AI-driven restaurant and Kempinski The Boulevard serve up a unique and luxurious New Year’s Eve

The world’s first AI chef-led restaurant may have only debuted weeks ago in Dubai, but it’s already making a splash across town. And that’s set to continue as it rolls out the red carpet for a futuristic New Year’s Eve celebration alongside its partner hotel, Kempinski The Boulevard, that invites you to step into 2026 and beyond.

Taking place in the hotel’s Le Brasserie restaurant, the collaborative dinner, under the theme ‘A Night Beyond Time’ promises futuristic flavours and world-class entertainment, all backdropped by prime Burj Khalifa views from the terrace, perfect for the midnight countdown.

On the culinary front, guests are invited to indulge in a decadent buffet befitting of the special occasion. From fresh seafood and vibrant vegetarian creations to indulgent meat dishes, the feast is designed by Kempinski The Boulevard’s Executive Chef Jean-Pascal Irissou, while Woohoo’s signature dishes – including dinosaur tartar, kebab kushiyaki, and robusta risotto will be crafted under the culinary direction of Chef Serhat Karanfil, Executive Chef of Woohoo, in collaboration with Chef Aiman, Woohoo’s AI-powered digital chef.

To pair with the standout menu, live performances from acclaimed Italian DJ duo Giolì & Assia will keep guests grooving into the new year. Promising an electric fusion of live instrumentation and house music, it’s an elevated backdrop to an evening that’s sure to be one to remember.

Following the main celebration, the festivities continue at Spock, Woohoo’s ultra-exclusive after-party venue, where guests can dance the night away in a stylish yet intimate setting.

Glamourous, futuristic and fabulous, make your reservations ASAP.

What: A Night Beyond Time by Woohoo x Kempinski The Boulevard

Where: Le Brasserie, Kempinski The Boulevard

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs5,000

Book: Tel: (0)4 430 8111, @woohoo.dubai