Kid’s winter break holidays are in full swing and for parents, that means thinking about lots of activities to keep them entertained. But don’t worry we’ve got you covered with 6 things to do in Dubai with kids of all ages…

1. Burn off some energy at a new indoor trampoline park

Trampo Extreme has just opened in Nakheel Mall, promising hours of fun. In the 4000sq ft space, as well as jump activities, there’s also be an extreme dodgeball attack court, a warrior obstacle course, a huge foam pit and a giant sweeper as well as an interactive climbing wall.

Trampo Extreme, Nakheel Mall, The Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 10pm Saturday to Wednesday, 10am to midnight Thursday and Friday. Tel: (04) 580 4411. trampo.com

2. Take it back to basics and hang out at the park

It’s the perfect time of year to spend a lazy day at the park and Dubai has lots of beautiful ones on offer. If you want a park to truly keep the little ones entertained, try XPark JR, which has been designed to emulate playtime of old, with lots of nature spots for kids to immerse themselves in with streams, wooden forts and sand activities. It’s the perfect place to escape technology and learn to play outside again.

XPark JR, 35A Mizmelah Street, Kite Beach, Dubai, Saturday to Wednesday 8am to 6pm, Thursday & Friday 8am to 8pm, Dhs80 per child with two accompanying adults. Tel: (04) 328 4175. xparkjr.com

3. Battle it out in this outdoor combat simulator game

A great one for older children, IBattle is a high-tech combat activity that will have them feeling like they’ve stepped into their favourite video game. The huge 500,000sq ft park houses 8 themed zones that include Zombie Wards, Urban Assault, Junkyard Raid and Desert Storm and they’ll certainly be worn out at the end of this adrenaline-fuelled simulator game.

IBattle, Battle Park, Dubai Sports World, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 12am daily, from Dhs60 per game. Tel: (800) 228853. battlepark.ae

4. Zoom around on E-Karts at Dubai Mall

When it comes to indoor entertainment, Dubai Mall really has it all, from an ice skating rink to the Dubai Aquarium and everything in between. Not content with that though, they’ve now added an indoor Ekart track to their repertoire, housed inside the Zabeel expansion. Participants zoom around the track on the latest generation of electric go-karts as they get some healthy competition going. It’s a good one for a birthday party or a rainy day.

EKart Zabeel by Emaar, The Dubai Mall Zabeel, Downtown Dubai, open now., prices from Dhs95. ekartzabeel.ae

5. Kids under ten eat free at this cool Mexican spot

Things can get a little expensive when you have kids, especially over the Christmas period, so it’s probably good to know that if you take them to Zoco on Saturdays, kids under ten will eat free. The deal is available every Saturday between 2pm and 7pm and they can tuck into lots of Mexican favourites like quesadillas, tacos, tostadas and empanadas.

Zoco, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Saturdays, 5pm to 7pm, kids under ten eat free. Tel: (04) 437 0044. zocodubai.com

6. Enjoy a family picnic

It’s rare to get some quality family time but there’s no better time to do it than during the school holidays. Take things old school with a family picnic at the idyllic setting at The Westin Mina Seyahi. You can choose a blanket, table or beanbag, grab your hamper, and relax on the grass with nibbles, barbecue food and drinks. There’s a bouncy castle and games, plus live music and entertainment that will even wow the grown-ups.

The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Sat 12pm to 5pm, from Dhs250 per food basket for 2 adults and 2 kids. Tel: (04) 399 7373. westinminaseyahi.com