From ziplines to action-combat simulation or a huge climbing wall…

Calling The UAE’s adrenaline junkies, if you’re looking for a way to satiate your need for thrills, there’s tons of action-packed activities that are open across the UAE.

From ziplines to live-action combat simulation or the world’s tallest climbing wall, the UAE has everything you need to get that adrenaline pumping.

Here’s 6 action-packed activities to try in the UAE…

Aventura

Dubai’s Aventura Parks is reopen. Get ready to unleash your inner-Tarzan, with tree-climbing, rope-swinging, zip-wire and bridge-balancing activities that defy gravity. Aventura resides in a natural Ghaf tree forest, with over 85 challenges that take place over 5 different levels suspended off the ground and strung between the trees, with different zones suited to different ages and abilities. Throughout July, August and September, the park will be open Thursday to Sunday, from 5pm until midnight. Explore the park at night, with unlimited water, a branded water bottle, rental gloves & rental headlight, priced at Dhs125.

Aventura Parks, Mushrif Park, Gate 1, Dubai, Thursday to Sunday, 5pm to midnight, closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Dhs125.Tel: (052) 178 7616. aventuraparks.com

Ibattle

Step into one of your favourite video games with Ibattle, a high-tech combat activity that emulates the fun of paintballing without the mess, uniform and next day’s bruises. IBattle is based on real life situations, and uses technology used by army officials to help in training. The 500,000sq ft park houses 8 themed zones which include Zombie Wards, Urban Assault, Junkyard Raid and Desert Storm.

IBattle, Battle Park, Dubai Sports World, Abu Dhabi, 5pm to 2am daily, from Dhs60 per game. Tel: (800) 228853. battlepark.ae

The Smash Room

Ever felt like you’d love to smash something just to beat out some pent up anger? Well, you can do just that at The Smash Room. Nothing is off limits as you smash up TV’s, batter computers, tear up printers, hurl glasses at the wall and spray paint whatever you choose on a glass panel before shattering it to smithereens. Trust us, it definitely releases those endorphins and burns off tons of calories too. There’s also a branch of The Smash Room is now at The Last Exit open at Action Park at The Last Exit.

The Smash Room, Umm Suqeim St, Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, Dubai, Sun to Wed 12.30pm to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 12.30pm to 11pm, packages from Dhs99. Tel: (058) 198 2323. thesmashroom.ae

XStrike

This one’s for the serious adrenaline hunters. Xstrike is a live-action combat simulation experience that combines paintball and laser-tag. If you were one of those kids who ran around in your combat gear playing army, you’ll get to live it (almost) for real. The set has two playing fields set up like movie sets, a military themed base camp, special effects and loads of lifelike props making you feel like you’re a real life character in an adrenaline-pumping action movie.

Xstrike, Al Quoz, Dubai, open 3pm to 12am daily, from Dhs89. Tel: (800) 9787453. xstrike.com

CLYMB Abu Dhabi

Many a thrill-seeking UAE resident have long been awaiting the opening of CLYMB Abu Dhabi. In true UAE style, the new attraction at Yas Island is a record-breaker, boasting the world’s biggest indoor skydiving flight chamber and world’s tallest indoor climbing wall, which stands at 141 feet (43 metres). You’ll be able to mimic the experience of skydiving in the flight chamber which has a width of 32 feet (10 metres) and height of 82 feet (25 metres).

CLYMB, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 11am to 9pm daily, indoor skydiving from Dhs235 for 2 flights, climbing from Dhs120. Tel: 600 511115. clymbabudhabi.com

Jebel Jais in RAK

Calling all the action-seekers, Ras Al Khaimah plays host to a number of action-packed, gravity-defying activities, including the world’s longest zipline – Jebel Jais Flight, the Jais Sky Tour + Jebel Jais Flight, the Jais Sky Maze, and the Jais Sky Tour. Participants will fly over the cliffs and canyons of Jebel Jais at up to 60kmph. Tickets can be found here.

Jebel Jais at RAK, Ras Al Khaimah, priced from Dhs75 per person for the Jais Sky Tour. visitjebeljais.com

Images: Supplied / Social Media