Sponsored: Fancy fine dining, free-flowing fizz, front-row seats for the fireworks – whatever’s on your party wishlist, one of these swanky New Year’s soirées have something for everyone…

There’s a lot riding on December 31st 2019 as the night of the decade, so it’s worth finding just the right spot to see out this extra-special occasion. Here’s three of Dubai’s most fabulous venues to choose from, all serving up a spectacular New Year celebration.

Pure sophistication at Pierchic

With an extraordinary location over the lapping waters of the Arabian Gulf, Pierchic’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will have front-row seats to the firework show at the Burj Al Arab. This elegant affair will see guests walking the red carpet for a four-course set menu and live entertainment. There will of course be oysters and caviar, plus seafood delicacies like bluefin tuna tartare and grade 9 wagyu beef for the carnivores.

Pierchic, Al Qasr, December 31 8pm to 12:30am, Dhs2,100 soft drinks with standard seat, Dhs2,500 grape with standard seat, Dhs4,500 bubbly with premium seat, Dhs5,900 including premium bubbly with front row seat. Tel: (800) 666 353, email restaurants@saroodhospitality.com. makeitadecembertoremember.com

Epicurean perfection at Pai Thai

Foodies on the hunt for a sensational New Year’s feast will certainly find one at Pai Thai. The award-winning venue, nestled amongst the waterways of Madinat Jumeirah at Al Qasr, is offering a selection of set menus featuring elevated Thai favourites, including creamy red lobster curry and grilled wagyu beef in a Thai marinade – as well as a menu for vegetarians. But it’s not just about the food, with plenty of signature cocktails, bubbly, live entertainment and fireworks to make for some fun-filled festivities.

Pai Thai, Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, 7pm to 1am, December 31, Dhs600 with house beverages and indoor seating, Dhs800 house beverages and outdoor seating, Dhs1,100 with premium beverages and outdoor seating. Tel: (800) 666 353, email restaurants@saroodhospitality.com. makeitadecembertoremember.com

Party under the stars at Dubai Hills

Over in Dubai Hills, Hillhouse Brasserie and The Duck Hook are joining forces for a huge celebration that boasts unobstructed views of Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa fireworks (without the travel stress). There will be live music and a dining experience to suit the biggest night of the year, kicking off with truffle-laden canapés followed by a bounteous buffet of seafood, barbecue stations and a carvery. And it wouldn’t be New Year without a chocolate fountain and all the cheese you can manage before dancing your way into 2020.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Dubai Hills, 8pm to 1am, December 31, Dhs395 food only, Dhs595 including house beverages. Tel: (800) 666 353, email restaurants@saroodhospitality.com. makeitadecembertoremember.com