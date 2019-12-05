Sponsored: Whether you’re looking to dance or dine, you’ll find the perfect venue for a seasonal celebration at Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai

The end of a decade calls for an extra special festive celebration, and if you’re still undecided on the perfect venue, Renaissance Downtown Hotel might just help settle the dilemma. From dancing into the wee small hours to dining on some of the city’s finest dishes, this central hotspot has something for every spirit and celebration…

Get merry at Morimoto

Ever wondered what a contemporary Japanese NYE party would look like? Wonder no more, with Morimoto’s night brunch of exceptional Asian eats. The party continues with a live set by Danny Neville, while diners will also enjoy uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks from the terrace at midnight.

Brunch 8.30pm to 11.30pm, entertainment to 1am, Dhs600 with soft drinks, Dhs900 with house drinks and a glass of fizz at midnight, Dhs1200 with free-flowing Champagne. morimotodubai.com

Break bread at Bleu Blanc

If your perfect Christmas involves candlelit evenings by an open fire, Bleu Blanc is your kind of place. Opt for an a la carte Christmas Eve dinner or a family-style sharing brunch on Christmas Day, both with live musical entertainment, or head over for New Year’s, when you can expect great food, live music and a front row view of the action on Dubai Water Canal.

Christmas Eve a la carte minimum spend Dhs650 per head. Christmas Day, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs425 with soft drinks, Dhs575 with sparkling wine and Dhs775 with premium drinks. New Year’s Eve Brunch, 8.30pm to 11.30pm, entertainment to 1am, Dhs650 with one glass of fizz. bleublanc-dubai.com

Enjoy a festive feast at Basta!

The perfect place for a laid back feast for the whole family, Basta! will be pulling out all the stops on Christmas Day, with a la carte dishes and excitement for all ages. Or why not book to join in the Italian-flavoured celebrations on New Year’s Eve, where guests will raise a glass of fizz on the terrace accompanied by live music from guitarist and singer Jay Abo?

New Year’s Eve, 6pm to 1am, a la carte minimum spend Dhs565 per head. basta-dubai.com

Party at POPPY

With private hire options and a unique party atmosphere, POPPY is the place to choose if your idea of a New Year’s Eve celebration involves dancing the night away.

New Year’s Eve, 6pm to 1am, Dhs250 with a glass of prosecco. poppy-dubai.com

Dance up a storm at LEVEL3

With a BBQ dinner buffet live music from Inass Halal and uninterrupted views across the Dubai Water Canal, Level3 has something for everyone this New Year’s Eve.

8.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs300 with soft drinks, Dhs500 with house drinks. renaissance-hotels.marriott.com