Counting down to the weekend so you can fill it with fun stuff? We hear you! From catching the tennis action to visiting Santa at his grotto with the family, there’s something to suit all tastes over the weekend here in the capital.

These are the best things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend…

Thursday December 19

1. Catch some tennis action

Tennis fans, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) takes place from Thursday December 19 to Saturday December 21 at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. Spectators will be in for a real tennis treat as the MWTC will see some of the world’s top players in tennis headlining the event in both the men and women’s league. The women’s line-up will see Ajla Tomljanović competing against Maria Sharapova, and the men’s line-up includes Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Hyeon Chung, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev. There’s also Mubadala Interactive Zone filled with fun, tennis-themed activities with prizes to be won and a Tennis Village with meet and greets, autograph signing, live concerts and more.

Mubadala World Tennis Championships (MWTC), The International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City, Tennis Village opens at 12pm each day, Thursday December 19 to Saturday December 21. ticketmaster.ae

2. Try the new dishes at Spaccanapoli

The lovely Italian restaurant in Crowne Plaza Hotel Abu Dhabi has introduced an exciting range of new authentic seafood dishes, including pan-seared scallops with asparagus, roasted whole sea bass with grilled vegetables, and an insalata di mare with prawns, octopus and scallops. Elsewhere on the new menu is a T-bone steak, desserts, and fresh new pizza toppings.

Crowne Plaza Hotel Abu Dhabi, Hamdan Street, daily noon to 11pm. Tel: (02) 6166261. facebook.com/SpaccanapoliAbuDhabi

Friday December 20

3. Catch a screening of Wonder Woman

If you love super hero movies, here’s something for you. Head to Yas Waterworld and catch Wonder Woman at one of Yas Waterworld’s big outdoor screens. It takes place under the starry sky so you can get cosy while sitting poolside or you can even float around in the water. It costs Dhs250 with access to the park rides.

Yas Waterworld, Abu Dhabi, 6pm, Dhs250 adults, Dhs210 children, includes access to park rides, Tel: (02) 414 2000 yaswaterworld.com 4. Tuck into a festive afternoon tea At Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s Majlis, a Festive Afternoon Tea will be served until January 15, 2020. A chef’s table of special treats await for Dhs250 from 3pm to 6pm which takes its inspiration from the Nutcracker guaranteeing a festive twist on its pastries. For an additional Dhs20 you can enjoy free flow seasonal libations too. Majlis, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, Dhs250 soft, Dhs270 house, 3pm to 6pm until Jan 15, Tel: (02) 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com 5. Show of your ugly Christmas sweater at Waves Dig out your ugliest Christmas sweater from the back of your closet and head on over to Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan Hotel. Don’t worry, you won’t be the only one, as the top two guests donning the ugliest sweater of the night stand a chance to win some really cool prizes. Even if you don’t win, it’s a guaranteed fun night out and will make for some fun Christmas photographs. The party starts at 7pm and ends at 1am the following day. Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge, first floor, Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Abu Dhabi, Friday December 20, 7pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 501 6088 instagram.com/waves_abudhabi

Saturday December 21

6. Take the little ones to a kids cooking class

A dedicated kids cooking class is being held every Friday and Saturday which will educate the little ones about healthy, tasty food and how to prepare it. The session lasts 90 minutes and are targeted for children ages three to 11 years old. They will learn how to measure and prepare fresh ingredients, how to use (age appropriate) kitchen equipment and guided on how to prepare a refreshing wagamama juice and a dish from the kids menu such as chicken katsu curry. They will be treated to a cooking show by the wagamama chefs. It costs Dhs50 per child.

wagamama, Abu Dhabi mall, Abu Dhabi, Dhs50 per child, Tel: (02) 679 7466, wagamama.ae

7. Visit Santa at The Galleria

Head to The Galleria at Al Maryah Island in the capital with the little ones who can meet and take a photo with Santa at Santa’s grotto. It’s in the North Atrium, and it’s open from 3pm until 9pm until December 24. At the Central Atrium there’s also a cool spectacular synchronised light and music show featuring Santa and his reindeer flying through sleigh bells which takes place every 20 minutes. We’re pretty sure you won’t miss this, but don’t forget to check out the 12 meter tall Christmas tree. For more adventure, the little ones can head on over to the Narnia-themed Maze.Inspired by the best-selling novel The Chronicles of Narnia, children will have to navigate their way through a snow-capped forest, uncovering hidden treasures along the way. Meet the Ice Queen and get a photo on her throne before you leave. Also check out the Winter Wonderland village at The Promenade.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, free, 3pm to 9pm until Dec 24, Tel: (02) 616 6999 thegalleria.ae