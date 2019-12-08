Try a new vegan menu, party with Nelly on NYE, or get a VitaDrip…

New Year (and the new decade) is just around the corner, and there’s so much to do if you’re staying in the city. Whether you’re still on the hunt for anything festive, or prepping for the New Year, we’ve got you covered with 8 awesome things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday December 29

1. There’s still time to visit a festive market

Mall of the Emirates is home to the snowy Ski Dubai but you have to check out their festive market at Aspen Lounge in the Emerald Kempinski before it ends on January 8, 2020. You can browse through trinkets and other gifts that are on sale, but there’s also a selection of mince pies, cookies and gingerbread houses to keep the festive spirit alive.

Aspen Lounge, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, December 3 to January 8. Tel: (04) 341 0000. kempinski.com

2. Try a vegan menu before doing Veganuary

Are you thinking of trying Veganuary? Well, you still have a couple of days to decide. LAO the Vitanemese restaurant at the swanky DIFC hotel, Waldorf Astoria, are offering a vegan menu for a limited time only. You will get three delicious courses – a starter, a main and a dessert for just Dhs149. It will be available only until the end of February.

LAO Vegan menu, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Dubai, until Feb end, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 818 2222. waldorfastoria3.hilton.com

Monday December 30

3. Check out a special edition of Starboy at White Dubai

A Starboy Dubai special edition will be held today at White Dubai – the region’s best nightlife venue. Experience the best of afro beats, dance hall, and R&B. Ladies, you can get a complimentary table if you book and you will also receive complimentary beverages and sushi until 1am.

Starboy White Dubai, Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, 10pm to 4am. Tel: (050) 443 0933. whitedubai.com

4. Pamper yourself before New Year’s Eve

There’s a three-hour complete body and facial care offer at Amara Spa to help you get NYE ready. The package includes a 120-minute 1001 Night Ceremony followed by a 60-minute facial from Carita (Ideal) or Anne Semonin (Phyto-Aromatic or Cryo). You will also get full day access to the gym, pool and the lagoon.

Amara Spa, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dhs1,275. Tel: (04) 602 1660 hyatt.com

Tuesday December 31

5. Party at Lock, Stock & Barrel on New Year’s Eve

Still not decided if you want to go out on New Year’s Eve? Well, if the mood does strike and you haven’t booked anywhere, you can rock up to Lock, Stock & Barrel in JBR whenever you want. It’s free entry for all and ladies get three free drinks. There’s also a 241 happy hour on too.

Lock, Stock and Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai, December 31, 2019. Tel: (058) 836 2891 lsbdubai.com

6. Ring in the New Year with a superstar performance

Hip hop superstar Nelly will be at Drai’s Dubai on New Year’s Eve to help you party in style. Sing along to some of his biggest hits like Hot in Here and Ride Wit Me. On the day, tickets are Dh500 for ladies and Dh700 for the gents. Early bird tickets also available. Get your tickets here.

Nelly NYE 2020, Drai’s Dubai, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Dubai, December 31 2019, Dhs500 for ladies and Dhs700 for gents. Tel: (052) 388 8857 draissxb.com

Wednesday January 1

7. Carry on the celebrations with a cute happy hour

Looking for a cute spot to enjoy sun downers? Look no further than the stunning at NOÉPE at The Promenade, Park Hyatt Dubai. The daily happy hour offer of 2 for 1 is valid on summer holiday style spritzer, signature cocktails and hops between 5pm and 8pm.

NOÉPE, The Promenade, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai, daily happy hour from 5pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 602 1814 noepe.thepromenadedxb.com

8. Get a vitamin boost after the party season

Need a little extra Vitality post the party season? Book yourself in for a VitaDrip session at The Elixir Clinic. The VitaDrip infusions are packed with nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and amino acids that are essential for our body and have a 100 per cent absorption rate. The session takes 45 minutes, and the effects are immediate, so you’ll be heading into 2020 looking your very best.

VitaDrip, The Elixir Clinic, Jumeria Road, Dubai. Tel: (04) 338 8026 theelixirclinic.com