Hours have also been extended on certain days to ease peak travel times…

Dubai Metro will operate 24-hours a day over New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2019) and New Year’s Day (January 1, 2020).

The public transport service will be extending its hours on both the Red and Green Lines during these two days, although the Red Line will only run between between Rashidiya and DMCC stations.

The metro will also have extended hours on December 27 to 28 and January 2 to 3, where the Red Line will run between Rashidiya and DMCC stations between 5am and 3.30am. The Green Line will run to all stations from 5.30am to 3.30am.

If taxi services become busy over this period, residents making their way home after New Year’s Eve celebrations could consider the Dubai Metro as a handy alternative. The move also aims to make reaching the airport easier for passengers travelling via Dubai International Airport (DXB) Terminal 1 or Terminal 3.

Emirates Airline have announced joint plans with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, the General Directorate of Foreign Residency Affairs (GDRFA) and Dubai Airports to ensure the smooth process of travel and traffic movements around the city.

DXB expects more than five million passengers to travel through its airport between Thursday December 19, 2019 and Monday January 6, 2020. Passengers are reminded to arrive at least three hours before their flight to ensure a smooth check-in process.

Some roads surrounding DXB airport will be diverted, to ease the traffic congestion in this area. Dubai Police have requested that passengers adhere to the displayed instructions and guidance around the airport.

Image: Getty