Who wouldn’t want to have their wishes beamed onto the tallest building in the world?

Do you have a New Year’s wish you want to send out to your loved ones, friends, the country or the world this New Year? Well, like last year, Emaar is offering up a chance to have your wish displayed in true Dubai style on the Burj Khalifa – the largest LED panel on earth.

So, how do you make it happen?

All you have to do is head on over to Burj Khalifa Twitter, Facebook or Instagram account and post your wish in the comment section with the hashtag #EmaarNYE2020‎

While it may be the largest LED panel on earth, make your message short and sweet and limit your wishes to 35 characters.

Your message may just be one of many that will be selected to be displayed during the New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Burj Khalifa. It will be seen by hundreds of thousands who will be celebrating, not just at the venue, but watching along on their TV screens at home.

How’s that for entering the year 2020 in style?

