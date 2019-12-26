Sponsored: Dance your way into 2020

New Year’s Eve in Dubai is a night like no other and for such a spectacular event, you need to choose the right venue to celebrate in style. An excellent option to ring in the new decade would be at the legendary JBR hotspot, Amwaj Rotana. The hotel will be throwing fabulous parties at two locations: the Rosso and Benihana Terrace and JB’s Gastropub. Here’s a look at what’s on offer…

Rosso and Benihana Terrace

This fun fiesta themed party will have a clear view of Ain Dubai and the fireworks from the Palm. So ring in the new year at the JBR’s largest terrace as you munch on delicious dishes from food stalls that will offer Italian, American-Japanese and British cuisine. Guests will be welcomed with a glass of sparkling and beverage stands will be stationed across the terrace. Do not miss the live entertainment from Rosso and Benihana’s live band and DJ, which will be followed by Samba dancing.

Time: 8 pm to 1 am

Price: Dhs599 soft, Dhs849 selected sparkling and house, Dhs189 for kids aged between 6 to 12 years.

JB’s Gastropub

You can also party the night away at Amwaj Rotana’s JB’s Gastropub, which will be ringing in the new year with a Masquerade party. The masked event will include a 3-course menu. Not only are Dining and bar packages available, but there will also be live entertainment from a DJ and tango dancers

Time: 8pm to 1am

Price: Dhs309 for a 3-course set menu with unlimited soft beverages/ Dhs439 for a 3-course menu with unlimited house beverages

Bar: Dhs379 for unlimited house drinks, Dhs149 for entry ticket with two house drinks.

Make sure you reserve now by calling (04) 428 2000. For more information, visit rotanamagicalseason.com