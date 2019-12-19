Check out our handy guide to the latest movie releases coming out this week…

Whether you’re planning a trip to the cinema with the kids for an animation film and some family-friendly laughs, or a catch up with friends over an action filled movie or a horror flick, here are our top picks of the best films out in UAE cinemas this week.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Also known as Star Wars: Episode IX , this film in the Star Wars series follows surviving members of the Resistance as they face the First Order once more. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

Starring: John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Andy Serkis, Billie Lourd

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy (PG13)

Into the Ashes

Nick is an ex-con who is adjusting to a normal life in rural Alabama. He has a new job and a new wife. However, some former associates manage to track him down and they are out for revenge. His new life is snatched away from him and he is forced back into the desperate and violent life he thought he left behind.

Starring: Marguerite Moreau, Frank Grillo, Robert Taylor

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery (15+)

Go Fish

Go Fish follows brave and selfless parrotfish Ed and his friends as they try to save their home before it is destroyed by a mysterious black goop. Together, they have to cross the ocean to find its source and fix it before the coral reef is destroyed.

Starring: Elijah Dhavvan, Justine Ezarik, Mark Hamill

Genre: Animation, Adventure (G)

Boonie Bears: Blast Into the Past

Another one for the little ones. Briar, Bramble and their friend Vick go on an accidental journey when they are blasted into the primitive age. On their search for the way back to the 21st century, they encounter all kinds of animals, some cute, but others dangerous.

Starring: Chris Boike, Joseph S. Lambert, Siobhan Lumsden

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Fantasy (G)

Bombshell

Based on a true life scandal, Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time: Fox News, and the explosive story of three women, Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie who brought down the infamous man who created it. It is based on the real sexual harassment allegations against the Chairman and CEO of Fox News, Roger Ailes, who stepped down from the right-wing network in 2016 after more than 20 women accused him of misconduct.

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron

Genre: Biography, Drama (15+)

I see you

When Justin, a 12-year-old boy goes missing in a small town and investigator Greg Harper is struggling to balance the pressure of the investigation and troubles with his wife, Jackie. Soon, a malicious presence manifests itself in their home and puts their son, Connor, in mortal danger.

Starring: Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney, Owen Teague

Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror (TBC)