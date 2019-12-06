Break away from the norm this New Year’s Eve…

If you’re not keen on the hundreds of gala dinners, parties and brunches happening on New Year’s Eve this year, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out. Whether you want to take a trip out to the desert, party in a water park, or have a fun night in. We’ve rounded up some of the best alternative ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the UAE.

Slide into 2020 in style

This New Year’s Eve, Wild Wadi has a huge party planned. With 30 rides and attractions to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice as you slip and slide your way around the waterpark. It’s open from 8pm to 11.30pm and conveniently located next to Burj Al Arab, meaning that from midnight you’ll be able to enjoy all of the stunning fireworks.

Wild Wadi, Jumeirah, Dubai, 8pm to midnight, Dhs499 for a family of 4, Dhs149 per person. jumeirah.com

Enjoy a night under the stars

Spend the evening at the stunning newly-launched Sonara Camp. On New Year’s Eve there will be an alternative dining experience with dishes including fattoush, shrimp and leek ravioli with coconut bisque sauce and lamb chops marinated with kaffir, sweet spices and mint. There will also be children’s activities and a DJ throughout the night. Prices include unlimited soft drinks, with house drinks available to buy separately.

Sonara Camp, Arabian Desert, pick up from Dubai, Dhs380 kids, Dhs860 adults. nara.ae/sonara

See a world record break attempt

Last year, Ras Al Khaimah broke two world record’s with their spectacular New Year’s Eve firework display. This year they’re hoping to do the same again. The RAK tourism board is promising pyrotechnics, fireworks and laser displays with its #RAKNYE2020 show. Using pyro-drones and Japanese aerial shell fireworks, the emirate hopes to take home another world record on December 31.

visitrasalkhaimah.com.

Experience the ultimate VIP staycation

JA Hatta Fort Hotel has a luxury festive staycation package worth a whopping Dhs25,000 that would make a great alternative New Year’s Eve idea. It starts with a private helicopter ride, collecting you from Palm Jumeirah to take you to the Hatta resort via the stunning Hajar Mountains. You’ll stay in a luxurious three-bedroom villa where you’ll have a private butler, couples massage, horse riding, pedal boat ride, private cinema screening and more.

JA Hatta Fort Hotel, pick up from Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs25,000 for two nights. Tel: (04) 80 99 333. jaresorts.com

Host a delicious dinner for your friends

If you don’t fancy venturing out for New Year’s Eve this year, why not cook up a delicious feast at home? Gather your friends and celebrate the end of 2019 with a tasty feast. To help you out, the team at Marks & Spencer have collaborated with acclaimed Dubai chefs Nick and Scott to create a range of easy to follow recipes. You can find the video series on Marks and Spencer’s YouTube channel. Bonus points if you have a view of the fireworks!

marksandspencerme.com

Pair dinner with a show

If you’re looking to be amazed on December 31 then La Perle by Dragone is a great alternative New Year’s Eve idea. You’ll start the night with a gold class seat to the performance followed by a five course dinner at BQ – French Kitchen & Bar or World Cut, both located in Habtoor Palace. The spectacular show is a must-see, with death defying stunts and mesmerising acrobatics. The dinner and a show ticket is priced at Dhs865 with soft beverages, with upgrades available.

La Perle, Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, 8pm onwards, Dhs865. platinumlist.net

