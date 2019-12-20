Sponsored: A Christmas brunch by the beach? Yes, please!

Cosy beachfront gastropub The Tap House boasts an enviable location at Club Vista Mare on the Palm Jumeirah. This Christmas, they’re inviting you to celebrate the season with some delicious food, stunning views, entertainment, and much more.

Here’s what they’ve got going on…

Christmas Brunch

Want to spend Christmas Day by the beach without the hassle of preparing a delicious meal? Head to The Tap House for a festive brunch that includes everything from a traditional roast turkey with all of the trimmings to mince pies and Christmas pudding. There will also be a magic show, face painting, candy floss and a visit from Santa with gifts for the little ones. It’s Dhs225 per person for the soft package, Dhs395 with house drinks and children under the age of 12 dine free.

Christmas Brunch, 12pm to 4pm Wednesday December 25, Dhs225 soft, Dhs395 house, under 12s dine free.

Group Christmas Packages

Planning a work ‘do or one last get together with friends before you fly home for Christmas? Consider The Tap House. The two packages you can choose are sharing plates with eight options for Dhs119 per person or 12 options for Dhs149 per person. Both packages include meat, vegetarian and fish-based dishes alongside dessert. There’s also an unlimited beverage drinks package available, where you will pay Dhs145 for two hours per person, or Dhs195 for three houses per person. The package is available daily until Monday December 30 apart from Christmas Day.

The Tap House’s Nibble and Party package, until December 30, Dhs119 sharing plates with 8 options, Dhs149 sharing plates with 12 options, drink package additional at Dhs145 for two hours and Dhs195 for three hours.

New Years Eve

Starting from 8pm on New Years Eve, The Tap House is inviting guests for a lavish buffet to say farewell to 2019. There’s unlimited drinks, live entertainment and a DJ. And of course, you’ll get a fantastic view of the fireworks when the clock strikes 12. Stick around until 3am and enjoy the start of 2020 with The Tap House’s happy hour. You will pay Dhs666 for the soft package, Dhs888 for the house package, Dhs999 for bubbles. Children ages six to 12 dine for Dhs111.

New Years Eve, 8pm to 1am, Tuesday December 31, happy hour from 1am to 3m on Wednesday January 1, 2020, Dhs666 soft, Dhs888 house, Dhs999 bubbles, Dhs111 for children ages 6 to 12 .

Turkey takeaway

Fancy a turkey takeaway? The Tap House has one on offer and it comes with all the festive trimmings including duck fat roasties, roast root vegetables, steamed greens, sweet potato mash, braised cabbage, carrots and a special home-made gravy. For dessert, there’s chocolate or pumpkin tarts. Available until Christmas Day, the turkey will feed up to five people and is Dhs650. Orders need to be placed 48 hours in advance and they will deliver right to your doorstep at no additional cost.

Turkey Takeaway, until Wed Dec 25, Dhs650 for turkey with trimmings.

The Tap House, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeriah, Dubai, Tel: (04) 514 3778, thetaphouse.ae