Just make sure you promise not to tell anyone…

There’s no better feeling than being the first person to discover a new hidden hangout. We love a secret speakeasy-style bar, and lucky for us, Dubai has quite a few of them. It seems to be a growing trend, as we’ve just discovered four new ones that we think you need to know about.

Here’s 4 brand new secret bars in Dubai.

Flashback

Paramount, the new Hollywood-themed hotel in Downtown Dubai, has a secret speakeasy bar that we don’t think you’ll have heard about yet. Called Flashback, it’s located behind a secret door, and you’ll have to ask the team at the front desk for its location. The theme is full 1920’s prohibition era, complete with furry barstools and retro gramophone. Pull up a chair and watch the mixologists get to work on creating you a theatrical cocktail. There’s even a happy hour every day from 4pm to 8pm.

Flashback, behind a secret door, Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai. (04) 246 6666. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Storyteller by BABA

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi hotel has a brand new speakeasy bar (but they told us not to tell anyone). Storyteller by BABA claims to be the smallest bar in the city, seating only 25 guests at a time. We challenge you to find the hidden door and uncover the 1920s-esque decor, sample the whimsical cocktails and take pride in the knowledge you knew about it before everyone else.

Storyteller by BABA, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, daily, 6pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 511 7373. marriott.com

KnoX

KnoX is one of the newest secret bars in Dubai, located in the recently-opened Andaz Dubai the Palm. It’s described as an ‘underground playroom set to challenge the status quo’, a cocktail bar with industrial design and vibrant furniture. To gain access, all you need to do is give ‘two knox’ on the large metal door and leave your cares behind.

KnoX, Andaz Dubai the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday to Wednesday 5pm to midnight, Thursday & Friday 5pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 581 1234. hyatt.com

NIDO

NIDO is the new hidden tapas bar found in Sheraton Grand Hotel. This one’s a little bit easier to find, with access through the main door, however if you’re feeling adventurous, and know how to speak a little Spanish, revellers can enter discreetly through Moe’s on 5th’s secret wine cellar. Once you’re in, you’ll find a bright and vibrant Spanish bar with tasty tapas, creative cocktails and good vibes all round.

NIDO Tapas Bar & Restaurant, 5th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 503 4444. facebook.com/nidodxb

Images: Provided