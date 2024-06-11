Well, not-so-secret anymore…

Everyone likes to feel as if they’re ahead of the curve, having insider knowledge about what’s hot in Dubai. Well if you want to show your friends how well you know your bars, hit them with some of these top-secret nighttime venues.

Here are 19 top secret bars in Dubai to sip your cocktails incognito:

Aether

Hidden behind the walls of the stunning property that is W Dubai, The Palm is speakeasy Aether – an exclusive, nightlife experience inspired by the forces of nature, the four elements – fire, water, air and earth. Here, it’s all about fantastic cocktails and a curated selection of sounds.

Aether, W Dubai, The Palm, Tues to Thurs 6pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 245 5800, @aetherdubai

Honeycomb Hi-Fi

From the creators of Miss Lily’s and Indochine in the UAE comes Honeycomb Hi-Fi a new, homegrown concept. With a big focus on music, it’s described as a first-of-its-kind listening bar in the city. Inside, it’s got the feel of a secret record store for audiophiles in the know, with a High-Fidelity sound system, minimalistic interiors, and dim lighting. Found behind the wall of a cosy vinyl record shop inside the Pullman Hotel Downtown, inside Flip Side Record crew from Alserkal Avenue have curated a great showcase of vinyl collectables and classics to browse or purchase.

Pullman Hotel Downtown, Sun to Thur 8pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 8pm to 3am, Mon closed. Tel: (0)4 412 6666. @honeycombhifi

Ly-La

Found beneath Levantine DIFC restaurant, Alaya. The lounge can be accessed via the elevator, or down the stairs behind the kitchen. After passing through heavy velvet curtains, guests are welcomed into a red and gold majlis, with low draping ceilings, upholstered armchairs, and tasseled stools centred around marble coffee tables.

LY-LA is open daily from 10pm and reservations are recommended as space is very limited.

LY-LA, Alaya, DIFC, daily 10pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 680 0430. @lyladxb

Secret Room

It’s all in the name at Secret Room. Hidden behind an inconspicuous door inside F.R.N.D.S Grand Cafe this secret bar, has a rather intriguing vibe to it. Inspired by Japanese culture but it is so exclusive, to get in you have to apply via their website here and receive your own personalised code for entry. We will be signing up.

Secret Room, inside F.R.N.D.S Grand Cafe. secretroomdubai.com

Bund Lounge by Shanghai Me

Stowed away inside Shanghai Me, we find ourselves at Bund Lounge. This is one of the secret bars where you see and be seen. Splash out at the venue with dark and enticing interiors. Elegance is everything at this swanky venue.

Bund Lounge by Shanghai Me, located inside Shanghai Me, Gate Village, DIFC, open Thu to Sat from midnight to 3am. @bundlounge

Blind Tiger

This high-end after-dark bar is located at Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem. What’s really unique about this new bar, is that it is hidden in plain sight. But while it may be hard to find, once you’re at the venue, you’ll find it hard to leave. The menu brags an array of mouth-watering bites with delicious sips created by an expert mixologist. And of course, your night will not be complete without some toe-tapping rhythmic soundtracks put together by a live DJ. The venue also boasts an outdoor terrace which will be perfect to soak in the moonlight and make the most of the beautiful winter weather.

Blind Tiger, Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai, open daily from 5pm to 2am, Tel: (800) 323 232 jumeirah.com, @blindtigerdxb

Gate Two

This is an if you know, you know kind of situation. Gate Two can be found off to the side of Iris in Meydan. The venue is small but intimate and there is strictly no cameras or filming allowed. The space is designed for those who are looking for a community space that is driven by passion, vibe and music. Be prepared to forget about time when you make your way through the doors of Gate Two.

Gate Two, inside Iris, Meydan Grandstand, Thu, Fri and Sat. @gatetwobyiris

Galaxy Bar

This ultra-luxury late-night lounge is ranked number 45 in the World’s 50 Best Bars in 2023. But if you haven’t yet made your way inside the space-themed venue, you would be forgiven… Galaxy Bar runs on an ‘if you know, you know’ profile, and with capacity for only a handful of guests at a time, it’s not easy to get a reservation but it’s worth the wait.

Galaxy Bar, Gate Village, DIFC, open Sun, Tues, Wed 8pm to 3am, Thu to Sat 9pm to 4m. Tel: (0)50 513 5908, galaxy-bar.com, @galaxybardxb

Smoke and Mirrors

Smoke and Mirrors is an impressive drinking and dining scene at SLS Dubai. Tucked behind grand steakhouse Carna, Smoke and Mirrors is a Latin-inspired jazz bar with a prohibition-era feel. Dark woods, soft leathers and sparkling chandeliers all add to the speakeasy-feel, backdropped by sky-scraping city views. The extensive beverage menu pairs signature cocktails and spirits with an array of cigars.

Smoke and Mirrors, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily, 5pm to 2am. Tel: (056) 508 0655, @smokeandmirrorsdubai

Stëlla

She’s fun, she’s bold and she’s hidden in the walls of the Address Dubai Mall. Meet Stella, a recent addition to the nightlife scene that is doing things a little bit differently. The concept? Go, mingle, make new friends and just have a good night out.

Stella, Address Foutain Views, Downtown Dubai, open Mon to Sun 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)54 505 0107 @stella__dxb

Gohan

Hiding behind another business (La Cantine Du Faubourg, in this case) is an exciting concept for Dubai, but Gohan can’t conceal the crowds waiting to win entry to its small windowless barroom. Dimly lit cube lanterns, red hues, low ceilings and occasional intimate DJ shows create a slick Tokyo meets Flat Iron New York speakeasy aesthetic. Once inside, diners will experience elegant Japanese street food with a refined menu of skewers, sushi and gyoza, that use top quality ingredients, throwing the likes of fois gras and caviar into the mix to up the dishes to a Dubai ‘high life’ level.

Gohan, La Cantine Du Fauboug, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Mon to Fri noon to 4pm, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @gohandubai

Hush Hush

Tucked away behind a curtain inside The Nice Guy, which already elusive enough is the brand new concept – Hush Hush. This speakeasy is the newest edition to the Dubai scene. Ideal for a late night cap or the first destination in your DIFC crawl, open from 11pm, let’s keep this our little secret.

Hush Hush, inside The Nice Guy, Emirates Towers, DIFC open Thus to Sun from 11pm. @thehushhushroom

Ongaku

CLAP’s hidden room, Ongaku, is located behind a mysterious discreet red door. Translating to music’ in Japanese, Ongaku is a high-energy late-night hangout drawing inspiration from Tokyo’s electric nightlife scene.

Ongaku, inside CLAP, DIFC, Gate Village Building 11, level 9. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com

Flashback

Paramount, the Hollywood-themed hotel in Downtown Dubai, has a secret speakeasy bar that you may not have heard of yet. Called Flashback, it’s located behind a secret door, and you’ll have to ask the team at the front desk for its location. The theme is full 1920’s prohibition era, complete with furry barstools and retro gramophone. Pull up a chair and watch the mixologists get to work on creating you a theatrical cocktail. There’s even a happy hour every day from 4pm to 8pm.

Flashback, behind a secret door, Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai. (04) 246 6666. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Moonshine

Hidden behind the turquoise fridge somewhere in DIFC, Moonshine is an ode to the prohibition era, where drinking was a secret. Small but far from unassuming this intimate speakeasy. This bold venue packs a punch in the eat and drinks department. If you can find it, we’ll find you there.

Moonshine, Behind the Green Fridge Door, Wise Guys, Gate District The Marble Walk, DIFC, open Sun, Tue and Wed 6pm to 12am and Thu to Sat 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 450 7795 @moonshinedubai

Storyteller by BABA

You might think you’ve explored every corner of the popular Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi hotel, but did you know there’s a hidden bar inside? Storyteller by BABA claims to be the smallest bar in the city, seating only 25 guests at a time. We challenge you to find the hidden door and uncover the 1920s-esque decor, sample the whimsical cocktails and take pride in the knowledge you knew about it before everyone else.

Storyteller by BABA, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, daily, 6pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 511 7373. marriott.com

Voyage by Amelia

Amelia Lounge is a jaw-dropping spot for partying in an incredible setting. Now the brand has unveiled a secret room upstairs, called Voyage by Amelia, and it’s an exclusive club you’re going to want to be a part of. Accessed via a private elevator, it’s a secret spot for those in the know. The venue’s dedication to the 1920s steampunk era continues with plush velvet vintage-inspired furniture designed to resemble retro pieces of luggage, heightening the senses of space and time. Open every Thursday to Saturday from 11pm until the early hours, the musical focus will be deep house, ensuring the vibe is always on point.

Voyage by Amelia, Amelia Lounge, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Thur to Sat from 11pm till late, Tel: (0)4 328 2805, @voyagebyamelia

7 Tales

Wander up the stairs that circle around the bar at City Social, and to your left, you’ll find a door. Through that door – 7 Tales awaits. Another Japanese-inspired venue, the walls are coated with depictions of geishas and other traditional art. The menu is unique featuring signature cocktails such as the Crimson Deamon, a gin-based drink.

7 Tales, inside City Social, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, open Mon to Sat 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 402 2222 7talesdubai.com

NYX Club

If you’ve paid a visit to the restaurant on everyone’s lips, Gaia, you might have come away thinking it’s a charming, Greek taverna. But, hidden underneath is a secret club called NYX which has hosted the likes of hip-hop superstar 50 cent. Information on how to gain access to this club has been kept tightly under wraps but we’re sure it won’t be long until the venue reveals itself to the world.

NYX, Gaia Dubai, DIFC Gate Village 4, Dubai. Tel: (04) 241 4242. gaia-dubai.com

