Time to arrange that post-work alfresco catch up…

Living in Dubai means we’re blessed with mostly balmy weather, which in turn means we can make the most of some alfresco drinking and dining. If you feel like you’ve ticked most of the city’s coolest outdoor terraces off your list, think again, as there’s some brand new players in town.

Here’s 4 wow-worthy outdoor terraces that opened in Dubai this year…

La Mezcaleria

Are you on the lookout for a sleek new after-work cocktail spot? La Mezcaleria should definitely be a place to add to your must-visit list. It occupies the space previously inhabited by Iris, but it definitely doesn’t stand in Iris’ shadow. The Latin-American bar offers dining visitors clusters of intimate tables and for those there for a drink, there’s chic high-table seating out on the terrace. Candles and patio heaters set the scene against a view of the glittering city from its 23rd floor position at the Oberoi Hotel. Guests can expect a menu filled with flavours from around Latin America, including ceviches, quesadillas and of course tacos, as well as big plates such as lobster enchiladas in almond pipian and pastel azteca – a Latin style lasagne.

La Mezcaleria, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Sunday to Thursday & Saturday 5pm to 3am, Friday 1pm to 3am. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

CÉ LA VI

Infinity pool? Check. 54th floor? Check. Unparalleled views of Downtown Dubai? Check. CÉ LA VI Dubai, an export of the famous South-East Asian restaurant, recently opened at the brand new Address Sky View and it’s had visitors flocking to it ever since. The stunning wrap-around terrace will have you feeling on top of the world as you enjoy a cocktail with incredible views that include an up-close eye of the Burj Khalifa – so make sure you don’t miss your opportunity for that awesome Instagram shot. The interior of the restaurant boasts warm wooden floors, plush red and gold furnishings and some pretty cool interior features. Dishes on the menu feature contemporary Asian creations from head chef Howard Ko including roasted Mediterranean sea bass, Kiwami Wagyu beef tartare and squid ink tagliatelle.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, opening Thursday January 16. Tel: (04) 582 6111. facebook.com/celavidubai

Antika Bar

Lebanese hotspot, Antika Bar, opened in Dubai in September 2019 to much anticipation and now there’s even more reason to visit, as it’s just opened its stunning new outdoor terrace. Whether you’re drinking or dining, you’ll feel like you’re in a secret garden, surrounded by leafy green foliage, pretty flowers and even a stunning water feature. All of this is complimented with soft lighting and chic furniture to make a seriously wow-worthy setting. A happy hour runs from 5pm to 9pm every day, where you can buy one, get one free on selected house beverages and if you’re dining, choose from a menu that’s described as ‘an experimental take on modern Arab cuisine’.

Antika Bar Dubai, First Floor, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, daily 5pm to late. Tel: (050) 735 9177. Facebook.com/AntikaBarDubai

Mr Taco

Brand new Mexican lounge concept, Mr Taco, recently opened on the first floor of ‘La Hacienda’ at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa. The open-air terrace is loud, funky and seriously cool with splashes of bright colours adorning the walls, the cushy couches and even the tables. Perfect for a laid-back evening with friends, you can dine on fun sharing dishes that include ceviche, Mexican market food like spicy chicken wings and loaded fries. You’ll find lots of special nights on throughout the week here including Taco Tuesdays, with a pitcher and five tacos for 99, a ladies’ night every Wednesday with free drinks or a gents’ night on a Sunday with a free drink and taco.

Mr Taco, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai, 6pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 316 5550. facebook.com/mrtacodubai

