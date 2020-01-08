From celeb-favoured haunts to epic new beach clubs…

We just can’t get enough of the cool bars, restaurants and clubs that we can visit in Dubai and, fortunately, new ones just keep on opening for us all to try. Whether you’re looking for the ultimate new date night spot, a place you’re likely to spy a celeb or hang out at the coolest new beach club, you’ll find the hottest new bars, clubs and restaurants in Dubai right here…

Bars and Restaurants

Shanghai Me

DIFC recently welcomed upscale Asian restaurant, Shanghai Me into its folds in October 2019 and the restaurant has been thriving ever since. It’s had a whole host of celebrity visitors including footballing legend, Cristiano Ronaldo as well as royalty when H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai visited. Split between a luxurious bar and lounge, bamboo-lined terrace, restaurant and private dining area with luxurious interiors, it’s the ultimate sleek dining experience.

Shanghai Me, Gate 11, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 2am, daily. Tel: (04) 564 0505. shanghaime-restaurant.com

Indochine

The original Indochine in New York has long cemented name for itself as a celebrity hotspot and now it’s opened in Dubai (which it did in December 2019), we’re sure we can expect much of the same thing. You’ll find it in DIFC’s Gate Precinct Building 3 and the restaurant features the original Indochine’s signature tropical features as well as cosy booths and a private dining area. There’s also a whole wall dedicated to photos of the Manhattan branches famous patrons. Because, why not?

Indochine, Gate Precinct 3, Level 2 DIFC, Dubai, Saturday to Wednesday, 7pm to 1am, Thursday and Friday. facebook.com/IndochineDXB

Amazonico

For a seriously funky dining experience right here in Dubai, you need to check out jungle-inspired new restaurant, Amazonico. Made famous in Madrid, the Dubai version has joined an impressive roster of restaurants in Dubai’s DIFC. It occupies three floors of the building in which it sits, giving you the option of a cool rooftop bar, mid-level restaurant and a ground floor lounge. You’ll feel like you’ve got lost in the jungle with foliage and oak woods everywhere, broken up by hints of plush seating and chic fixtures.

Amazonico, Gate Village Pavillon, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. Facebook.com/Amazonicodubai

Nammos Dubai

The much-awaited Mykonos export, Nammos, finally opened its doors in Dubai on December 23, 2019 and it’s already had a visit from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Crown Prince of Dubai. The original restaurant, located in the picture-perfect Greek island of Myknonos, boasts a huge A-List fanbase including Lewis Hamilton, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, so it’s no wonder this one received a visit from the Crown Prince. Visitors to Nammos Dubai can choose from indoor and outdoor seating at the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant which has stunning modern furnishings combined with a luxe beachside feel.

Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Jumeirah, Jumeirah, open from December 23. Tel: (04) 340 1002. nammosworld.com

Iris Dubai

When popular rooftop bar, Iris closed its doors in Business Bay back in October, in favour of a new home at Meydan, some may have wondered if it was a good move. But they need not to have worried as the new 1,500 capacity menu has been super-busy ever since the get-go. With a great menu, cool bar and chic Friday brunch making the most of some epic Dubai Downtown skyline views, its already become one of the hottest new spots in the city since its opening in November.

Iris Dubai, Meydan, Dubai, Sat to Wed 5pm to 2am, Thurs 5pm to 3am, Friday 1pm to 3am. Tel: (056) 951 1442. facebook.com/irisdubai

Beach Clubs

WHITE Beach

Let’s face it, we all get a bit excited when a brand new beach club opens in Dubai and when WHITE Beach opened its doors in November 2019, it was no different. Situated at iconic Dubai hotel, Atlantis The Palm, it offers guests a luxurious place to chill, with a whitewashed wooden deck, faded blue cushions and an atmosphere that blends your day seamlessly from beachside chilling to evening sundowners. There’s also a new restaurant there which will give you ultimate Mediterranean vibes. Entry is priced at Dhs200 on weekdays, with Dhs100 back to spend on food and drink, and Dhs300 on weekends with Dhs150 back.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to 12am restaurant, 10am to 10pm beach club. Tel: (04) 426 2000. @whitebeach

Beach by FIVE

There’s no denying that FIVE Palm Jumeirah is one of the hottest hotels in town and when they finally completed their new beach club concept, Beach by FIVE, people were definitely excited. The beach boasts rows upon rows of plush white leather sun loungers and cabanas, giving it an Ibiza feel, whilst a glass fronted infinity pool certainly draws the eye. For a cocktail or two, grab one of the many bar stools surrounding the impressive bar that dominates some of the area. Entry is Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs200 on weekends, both of which are redeemable on food and drink.

Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 8am to 8am. Tel: (04) 455 9988. fivehotelsandresorts.com

CÉ LA VI

CÉ LA VI is probably best known as being one of Asia’s best rooftop bars, and now we have our very own, right here in Dubai. It finally opens its doors on Thursday, January 16, on the 54th floor at the equally impressive new Address Sky View hotel. Offering guests some breathtaking views, it’s split between a contemporary Asian restaurant, a striking sky bar, chic club lounge and a dramatic pool deck, you’ve got everything you need for an epic day.

CÉ LA VI, Adress Sky View, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, opens on Thursday November 16. Tel: (056) 515 4001. celavi.com

