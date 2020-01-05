Sponsored: Expect brunch, pool and beach access and unlimited good vibes…

If you haven’t tried WET Deck’s fun Friday party brunch, then now is the perfect time. Palm Sugar takes place from 1pm to 5pm and comes complete with bottomless food and drinks, pool and beach access and unlimited good vibes.

Here’s 5 reasons why you need to check it out.

Sun-soaked fun

We love brunches, and we love pool parties, so the chance to combine the two is music to our ears. Why spend your Friday indoors when you can be topping up your tan and having fun in the pool? There’s even a swim up bar to make life even easier.

Amazing views

Not only is Palm Sugar brunch located in one of the most Instagrammable pools in Dubai, you’ll also be treated to kilometres of stunning skyline and ocean views. Get your camera at the ready and position yourself between the bright pink flamingo and chic poolside cabana to get the perfect ‘Gram shot.

Tasty food

There’s no shortage of tasty bites at Palm Sugar, with an extensive selection of international dishes available. Whether you’re tempted by the fresh hand-rolled sushi, gourmet canapes or barbecued delights, we’re confident you’ll be going back for seconds and thirds.

Buzzing atmosphere

Whether you’re celebrating a birthday or just want to have fun with your crew, Palm Sugar is the place to be. We don’t know if it’s the beautiful weather, uplifting soundtrack, or creative cocktails but something has people partying from day to night. W Dubai – The Palm’s Music Curator, Safe Smokingroove provides the latest and greatest tunes to have you up on your feet dancing from start to finish.

The after-party

If you’re not ready for the fun to stop come 5 o’clock, head on up to vibey rooftop bar SoBe where the party will continue. The sunset ritual kicks off from 5pm, and if you show your brunch wristband you’ll be granted a free beverage. After that it’s only Dhs99 for three house drinks.

Palm Sugar Brunch, WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Fridays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395. Book via platinumlist.net. @wetdeckdubai

Images: Provided