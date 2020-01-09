The rustic new spot replaces Simply Italian which closed its doors last summer…

Club Vista Mare has become a popular destination on the Palm Jumeirah for some relaxed al fresco drinking and dining under twinkling lights in a picture-perfect setting.

Fans of the hotspot may have been dismayed when former restaurant Simply Italian closed down last year, but rest easy, as the authentic La Cucina Italian Kitchen recently took over the spot it vacated, and the new place looks amazing.

The interior of the new restaurant boasts a spacious setting with rough brick walls, cute orange chairs and an open kitchen where you can see the chefs tossing the dough for the stone-baked pizzas.

As any visitor to Club Vista Mare knows however, the best setting is outside on the terrace which overlooks the beach and waters surrounding the Palm Jumeirah. The setting at La Cucina doesn’t disappoint, with cosy seating and rustic features, perfect for an evening dinner or lazy lunch.

So what can diners expect on the menu? As we’d expect with any Italian restaurant worth their dough, there are pizzas aplenty, with a whole menu dedicated to them. Fresh seafood and perfectly-grilled meats will also tempt the eye.

For the pasta lovers, specialities range from a hearty classic lasagne to gnocchi and there’s also a a couple of options for risotto fans. For those who just like to graze, choose from bitesize Italian tapas dishes (named cicchetti).

La Cucina has joined an impressive roster of restaurants at the idyllic spot, which is home to Modern-European restaurant Tap House, cool Caribbean hang out, RAS Beach Vibes Lounge and chilled-out bar, Breeze Beach Grill.

La Cucina, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 12am, daily. Tel: (04) 568 2104. facebook.com/LaCucinaItalianKitchenDubai

Images: Provided