Single-use plastic will be removed in a phased approach, starting with the removal of plastic cutlery, drinking straws, takeaway food packaging and polythene bags…

In June 2019, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central Airport (DWC) pledged to eliminate single-use plastic from the majority of businesses by January 1, 2020, and it’s now in effect.

According to state news agency wam, Dubai Airports has been working closely with more than 250 of its partners to ensure that they’re ready – and able – to make the change now that the new year has started.

The plastic ban will be rolled out in a phased approach, starting with the removal of plastic cutlery, drinking straws, take-away food packaging and polythene bags from cafés, restaurants and shops at the airport.

Over the next twelve months, plastic products both in customer spaces and behind the scenes will be replaced with environmentally-friendly alternatives.

Additional recycling facilities will also be added to customer-facing areas.

“This pledge is another step on a long journey to becoming a more environmentally responsible airport. Along with our partners, we are committed to not only removing single-use plastics but in their place providing appropriate and importantly sustainable alternatives,” said Eugene Barry, executive vice president of Commercial at Dubai Airports.

The move hasn’t been without its challenges. Barry added that “among the challenges faced, the biggest is sourcing alternatives for plastic bottles, one of the most frequently used and discarded pieces of single-use plastics”.

Dubai Airports first made the announcement earlier this year among an array of environmentally-friendly initiatives, as part of the airport’s World Environment Day celebrations.