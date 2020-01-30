Sponsored: The hotly-anticipated hotel in Business Bay is slated to open this March…

The wait is almost finally over: The first ME by Meliá hotel in the Middle East is set to open its doors in Dubai in March and there’s an awful lot to forward to. From its architectural prowess to the delightfully authentic Spanish signature restaurant, here’s why you’ll want to hot-foot it inside…

It’s an architectural masterpiece

Officially described as a legacy hotel by Melia, the five-star property will become somewhat of a legacy in its own right when it opens, as it is the only hotel in the world to have been fully designed both inside and out by the late architect, Zaha Hadid. The Opus was the first and only foray into Dubai for the award-winning architect and it is simply jaw-dropping.

ME Dubai will offer guests an extremely personalised service

In keeping with the youthful, personality-led ethos of the ME brand, guests can expect personalised touches and curated experiences during their stay in Dubai. The hotel’s AURA manager, Aka ME Dubai’s insider, will be responsible for tailor-making itineraries and organising experiences for guests whether they’re looking for the hottest new restaurants, must-visit parties or the events that everyone in the city wants an invite for.

It only has 93 rooms and suites – so it feels boutique

The hotel is split between 74 rooms and 19 suites, which include the Aura Room, Vibe Room and ME by Meliá’s signature Chic Suite, Passion Suite, Personality Suite and ultra-luxurious ‘ME Suite’.

It’s pet-friendly!

Planning a staycation? There’s no need to board your beloved Fido – four-legged guests are more than welcome at ME Dubai. They’ll even have their own perks including a dedicated pet menu prepared in-house by the hotel chefs.

The restaurants look amazing

The hotel’s own signature restaurants include Central Cosmo Tapas & Bar, the hotel’s Spanish restaurant, which spotlights the best cuisine the country has to offer, while staying true to its culinary roots. There’s also Opus studio, located in the hotel lobby, which will serve a traditional afternoon tea.

The ME+ benefits are out of this world

Highlights for ME+ guests include a complimentary cocktail at a venue of your choice in the hotel; A Zaha Hadid afternoon tea experience; private check-in; two complimentary garments ironed or stead; VR entertainment; and complimentary date dongle for international guests.

Aura rooms start at Dhs1,000 per night.

The Opus Building, Al Alamal Street, Business Bay. For more information, visit melia.com