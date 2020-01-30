Movie guide: All the films out in UAE cinemas this week
Check out our handy guide to the latest movie releases coming out this week…
Whether you’re planning a trip to the cinema with the kids for an animation film and some family-friendly laughs, or a catch up with friends over an action filled movie or a horror flick, here are our top picks of the best films out in cinemas in Dubai this week.
Little Women
Genre: Drama
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep
Gretel & Hansel
If you think you’ve got it in you to handle a scary film, test your nerves with brand-new horror, Gretel & Hansel. It follows the story of a long time ago in a fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark forest to find food, wood and work. Little do they know what horrors await them.
Genre: Horror
Starring: Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw
Jojo Rabbit
For a fun comedy that people of all ages will enjoy, check out Jojo Rabbit. A satire about World War 2, viewers will see a young boy named Jojo have his world turned on its axis when he finds out that his mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. Along with his imaginary friend, Jojo needs to find a way to confront his naive nationalism.
Genre: Comedy
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson, Roman Griffin Davis
Queen & Slim
This action-packed film follows the story of a couple who’s innocent first date leads to them getting pulled over by the police. A tussle ensues which causes the couple to go on the run. The compelling drama leaves you questioning right and wrong.
Genre: Drama
Starring: Jodie Turner-Smith, Daniel Kaluuya, Bokeem Woodbine
Images: moviestillsdb.com