Whether you’re planning a trip to the cinema with the kids for an animation film and some family-friendly laughs, or a catch up with friends over an action filled movie or a horror flick, here are our top picks of the best films out in cinemas in Dubai this week.

Little Women

The eagerly anticipated 2020 adaptation of the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women is finally hitting the big screen this week. With an all-star female cast including Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson, watch as four American sisters come of age in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Genre: Drama

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep

Gretel & Hansel

If you think you’ve got it in you to handle a scary film, test your nerves with brand-new horror, Gretel & Hansel. It follows the story of a long time ago in a fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark forest to find food, wood and work. Little do they know what horrors await them.

Genre: Horror

Starring: Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw

Jojo Rabbit

For a fun comedy that people of all ages will enjoy, check out Jojo Rabbit. A satire about World War 2, viewers will see a young boy named Jojo have his world turned on its axis when he finds out that his mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. Along with his imaginary friend, Jojo needs to find a way to confront his naive nationalism.

Genre: Comedy

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson, Roman Griffin Davis

Queen & Slim

This action-packed film follows the story of a couple who’s innocent first date leads to them getting pulled over by the police. A tussle ensues which causes the couple to go on the run. The compelling drama leaves you questioning right and wrong.

Genre: Drama

Starring: Jodie Turner-Smith, Daniel Kaluuya, Bokeem Woodbine

Images: moviestillsdb.com