It will be the last mega sale of Dubai Shopping Festival 2020…

Clear your schedule for this weekend as there’s a massive three-day super sale taking place malls in Dubai. From Thursday, January 30 to Saturday February 1, shoppers will be able to get up to 90 per cent off some top brands.

The mega sale is the last one of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) 2020, which ends on February 1. Discounts will be on a range of items including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, homeware brands and much more, ranging between 25 and 90 percent off selected items.

The full list of brands included in the sale can be found here, featuring Crate and Barrel, Aldo, Carrefour, All Saints, Next, Debenhams, Mango, Sephora, Zara & Zara Home, Ted Baker, Steve Madden, Sony, Calvin Klein and many, many more.

At The Dubai Mall, you’ll also have the chance to win prizes such as one million Emirates Skywards miles with any purchase of Dhs350 or more before February 6. Just make sure to download The Dubai Mall app to be in with a chance of winning.

Entertainment will be on hand for when you need to take a short break from shopping. In celebration of Chinese New Year, roaming entertainment will include performers, light installations, Chinese decorations.

This year’s Dubai Shopping Festival, which started on December 26, 2019, marked its 25th edition. Since it started, Dubai residents and visitors alike have seen huge flash sales across the city as well as live entertainment and spectacular firework displays.

Dubai Shopping Festival Super Sale, malls in Dubai, Thursday January 30 to Saturday February 1. visitdubai.com

Images: Getty