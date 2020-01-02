Sponsored: Promos include drinks starting from Dhs25 and a buy one get one free deal on snacks…

Love a good sports bar? Well add this to your list: Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront will be home to brand new Nelson’s Sports Bar in January.

The bar has 15 flat screen TV’s that will display all of the biggest games for your viewing pleasure. A list of games to be shown will be published at the start of the week, so you can plan ahead.

Whether you’re in a need of comfort food if your team loses, or if you’re celebrating a win, Nelson’s food menu should satisfy all cravings.

The menu includes a variety of appetisers ranging from Dhs35 to Dhs70 but if you need a more substantial meal, try their burgers or sandwiches, which cost anywhere from Dhs45 to Dhs90.

Watching the game with your gang? There are also sharing plates available with tasty grill options from Dhs75 to Dhs130.

Take a break from all the action on-screen and challenge your mates at a game of pool or darts.

Celebrating its opening, Nelson’s Sports Bar will be serving Happy Hour throughout the whole January with selected drinks starting from just Dhs25.

If you miss out on the January offer don’t worry, their Happy Hour will also be available from February onwards from noon to 7pm.

Also available during opening month is a a cool buy-one-get-one-free deal on snacks all throughout the day. Score!

Nelson’s Sports Bar, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai, 12pm to 2am daily, Tel: (04) 2497800 or (056) 4044169. nelsons.waterfront.dubai@radissonblu.com