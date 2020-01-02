We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. Whether you’ve taken a stunning snap of an Abu Dhabi landmark, old Dubai or any of the country’s architectural wonders, we want to see it!

Have a stunning image of UAE you want to share?

Send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:

1. Beautiful Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jijin Jayakumar (@gusher_powered) on Dec 30, 2019 at 8:35pm PST

2. Sunrise over Khalid Lagoon in Sharjah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mostafa Ajjawi Photography (@ajjawiphoto) on Nov 18, 2019 at 9:09pm PST

3. Kite beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arwa Husain (@sliceofdubai) on Dec 31, 2019 at 1:04am PST

The perfect skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shots by Samira (@lensfrenzy) on Dec 30, 2019 at 3:09am PST

5. Al Karama in Old Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malek Al Jindi (@malekjindi) on Dec 31, 2019 at 7:38am PST

You might also like In photos: Your best pictures of the New Year's Eve fireworks in Dubai

6. Beautiful colors of the Dubai Marina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudio Zhan (@claudiozhan) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:49am PST

Images: social