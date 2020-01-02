We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. Whether you’ve taken a stunning snap of an Abu Dhabi landmark, old Dubai or any of the country’s architectural wonders, we want to see it!

Have a stunning image of UAE you want to share?

Send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:

1. Beautiful Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi

 

2. Sunrise over Khalid Lagoon in Sharjah

 

3. Kite beach

 

The perfect skyline

 

5. Al Karama in Old Dubai

 

6. Beautiful colors of the Dubai Marina

 

