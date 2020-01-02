Dubai bought in the New Year 2020 in true style…

It’s officially January 2020 and the start of a new decade.

Celebrations were happening all over Dubai on New Year’s Eve. Whether you were at the Burj Khalifa, the Burj Al Arab or even at home, you’re sure to have caught some dazzling firework displays lighting up the Dubai skies as the clock struck 12.

We hit Instagram to share some of the most spectacular images of the night with you…

Here are your best clicks of the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Dubai

The fireworks over Burj Al Arab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Photos by Jruzz (@jruzz) on Dec 31, 2019 at 1:50pm PST

Love the reflection in the water

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cool Collins (@collinstography) on Dec 31, 2019 at 10:00pm PST

Here’s a click from a different spot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by José Manuel Murga (@joomurga) on Dec 31, 2019 at 4:04pm PST

The stunning spectacle over Atlantis The Palm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M o u a z M a z e n (@m_specialz) on Jan 1, 2020 at 10:53am PST

The Dubai Festival City fireworks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emarati and Proud (@emarati.83) on Jan 1, 2020 at 1:39am PST

Global Village joined in to celebrate too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malik Ahmed Bilal (@bilal708) on Jan 1, 2020 at 2:29am PST

As did the stunning golden Dubai Frame

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Govind (@gkjinstaphoto) on Jan 1, 2020 at 3:20am PST

Celebrations all around!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boanerges GS (@gs.boanerges) on Jan 1, 2020 at 1:13am PST

We saved the best for last: the fantastic display at the Burj Khalifa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓡𝓮𝓶𝔂 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓿𝓮𝓽 (@charvet_r) on Jan 1, 2020 at 10:15am PST

Amazing vantage point

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔼𝕍𝔸 𝕍𝕆𝕐𝕋𝕂𝕆 🎧 (@dj_eva_voytko) on Jan 1, 2020 at 10:50am PST

Happy New Year all

View this post on Instagram A post shared by René Langer | Austria 🇦🇹 (@jacklanger) on Dec 31, 2019 at 9:03am PST

Images: social