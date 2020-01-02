In photos: Your best pictures of the New Year's Eve fireworks in Dubai
Dubai bought in the New Year 2020 in true style…
It’s officially January 2020 and the start of a new decade.
Celebrations were happening all over Dubai on New Year’s Eve. Whether you were at the Burj Khalifa, the Burj Al Arab or even at home, you’re sure to have caught some dazzling firework displays lighting up the Dubai skies as the clock struck 12.
We hit Instagram to share some of the most spectacular images of the night with you…
Here are your best clicks of the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Dubai
The fireworks over Burj Al Arab
Love the reflection in the water
Here’s a click from a different spot
The stunning spectacle over Atlantis The Palm
The Dubai Festival City fireworks
Global Village joined in to celebrate too
As did the stunning golden Dubai Frame
Celebrations all around!
We saved the best for last: the fantastic display at the Burj Khalifa
Amazing vantage point
Happy New Year all
Images: social
