Dubai bought in the New Year 2020 in true style… 

It’s officially January 2020 and the start of a new decade.

Celebrations were happening all over Dubai on New Year’s Eve. Whether you were at the Burj Khalifa, the Burj Al Arab or even at home, you’re sure to have caught some dazzling firework displays lighting up the Dubai skies as the clock struck 12.

We hit Instagram to share some of the most spectacular images of the night with you…

Here are your best clicks of the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Dubai 

The fireworks over Burj Al Arab

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai Photos by Jruzz (@jruzz) on

Love the reflection in the water

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cool Collins (@collinstography) on

Here’s a click from a different spot

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by José Manuel Murga (@joomurga) on

The stunning spectacle over Atlantis The Palm

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M o u a z M a z e n (@m_specialz) on

The Dubai Festival City fireworks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emarati and Proud (@emarati.83) on

Global Village joined in to celebrate too

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malik Ahmed Bilal (@bilal708) on

As did the stunning golden Dubai Frame

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiran Govind (@gkjinstaphoto) on

Celebrations all around!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boanerges GS (@gs.boanerges) on

We saved the best for last: the fantastic display at the Burj Khalifa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝓡𝓮𝓶𝔂 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓿𝓮𝓽 (@charvet_r) on

Amazing vantage point

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝔼𝕍𝔸 𝕍𝕆𝕐𝕋𝕂𝕆 🎧 (@dj_eva_voytko) on

You might also like

Robbie Williams to perform in Dubai in January, 2020
5 awesome New Year's deals in Dubai to check out in January 2020
20 things to look forward to in Abu Dhabi in 2020
20 things to look forward to in Dubai in 2020

Happy New Year all

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by René Langer | Austria 🇦🇹 (@jacklanger) on

Images: social 