Roxy Cinemas’ brilliant ladies’ night movie deal has been hugely popular ever since it launched and it’s back at the Roxy Cinemas Platinum Plus screens in City Walk for the first screening of 2020 on Tuesday, January 21.

But that’s not all. For the first time ever, they’re also launching the monthly ladies’ night at their branch at The Beach, JBR, so for those who might have felt City Walk was a little far from home, this is going to be ideal.

For the perfect girls night that doesn’t include a bar and a late night, for just Dhs99, you’ll get to enjoy mocktails and bitesize canapes in the lounge area from 7pm. Then you can kick back with a movie from 8pm, where you’re served a main course from your comfy recliner chair.

Guests will get to choose from three of the latest Hollywood films. On the launch date, January 21, you can pick between Dolittle, featuring Robert Downey Jr, the latest installment of Bad Boys featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence or American comedy, Like A Boss.

For those who do live near City Walk, don’t panic – the night will still be going ahead there too. The ladies’ night runs once a month and usually sells out fast, so make sure to book your tickets in advance.

If you’re doing dry January, this is a pretty good one to put in the diary.

Roxy, City Walk & The Beach JBR, Tuesday January 21, from 7pm, movie starts 8pm, Dhs99. theroxycinemas.com