Ladies' night in Dubai: Your ultimate guide to the best deals every day of the week

MONDAY

Akira Back

What’s the deal: Slick Japanese restaurant Akira Back offers up unlimited drinks and sharing platters for two hours with its sleek Japanese cuisine, priced at Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys. Guests can sit indoors or on the terrace.

Akira Back, W Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm, Mon, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @akirabackdubai

Babiole

On the 44th floor of Hilton Habtoor City you’ll find Babiole, a Mediterranean restaurant where every night invites guests to dine, dance and party. It’s a lively spot all the way through the week, with a roster of events ranging from brunches to ladies’ night. There’s two ladies’ night dinner deals on Mondays and Fridays, with the Monday ladies’ night serving up a three-course menu and free-flowing drinks from 7pm to 12am for Dhs195. On Fridays, ladies’ night takes place from 8pm to midnight, with the same deal priced at Dhs265.

Babiole, 44th floor, Hilton Dubai Habtoor City, 7pm to 12am, Mondays, Dhs195, and 8pm to 12am, Fridays, Dhs265. Tel: (0)56 515 4665. @babioledubai

CE LA VI

What’s the deal: As far as Monday ladies’ nights in Dubai go, this one takes the cake. With the perfect view of the Burj Khalifa, not only is CE LA VI the ultimate place for your Instagram feed, but their food and drinks are also incredible. On Mondays, they offer ladies free-flow drinks from Dhs150 from 10pm to 2am. You can also enjoy a fantastic food menu curated specially by Howard Ko.

CE LA VI, Level 54, Address View Hotel, 10pm to 2am, Mon, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai

Josette

Whe deal: Dhs150 for three hours of free-flowing house beverages.

Kick off your week in style at Une Affaire de Femme, a glamorous soirée just for ladies. Enjoy free-flowing drinks and lively performances by the Etoile roaming band in a chic, vibrant setting.

Josette, ICD Brookfield Place, Mondays, from 8pm to 11pm. Dhs150 per person. @josettedubai

Miss Lily’s

What’s the deal: Head down to Miss Lily’s to start your week right, with three beverages and five Caribbean bites for Dhs150. Dive into jerk chicken and pineapple skewers, sliders and more from 7pm to 11pm. Jamaican beats served by DJ Crown Prince are sure to get you through your manic Monday.

Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm, Mon, Dhs150 for three drinks and five bites. Tel: (0)50 781 9044. @misslilysdxb

Primi

What’s the deal: The brand new licensed area of City Walk Dubai is hitting the ground running with a stunning new ladies’ night at the beautiful Primi. Ladies can enjoy special prices on drinks and a mezze platter for two priced at Dhs69. The ladies’ night takes place every Monday from 4pm.

Primi, C2, City Walk Dubai, 4pm onwards, Mondays, Dhs69. @primi_ae

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar

What’s the deal: Three drinks for Dhs99

It’s the perfect temperature for drinks alfresco, and on Monday’s rooftop bar Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar invites you to do just that. Perch up on the terrace and drink in the beautiful views as well as three drinks for Dhs99, while listening to the groovy tunes.

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 10pm, Mon, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 317 6556. @siddhartaloungedubai

Topgolf

What’s the deal: Topgolf has a ladies’ night that includes dinner, drinks and two hours of play, all for Dhs200. Included, you’ll get two hours of gameplay in a booth that fits up to six, plus either a choice of either four house drinks from a selection of wines and spirits; or unlimited bubbles plus a signature Topgolf cocktail. Then, you’ll also get a choice of main course from the menu of crowd-pleasing grazing bites like nachos, grilled chicken and avocado wrap or a margherita pizza.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, Mon from 6pm (last reservation at 11.45pm), Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 371 9999, topgolfdubai.ae Trattoria by Cinque

What’s the deal: At this cosy Italian eatery in JVC, Monday night is ladies’ night. For Dhs175, you and your crew can tuck in to a hearty three-course meal of delectable Italian flavours, as well as three drinks. It’s the perfect place to kick-off the week with a catch-up.

Trattoria by Cinque, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Mon, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @cinquetrattoriadubai

TUESDAY

1 OAK

What’s the deal: A celeb-favourite that hails from the US, ladies’ night at 1OAK takes place twice weekly on Tuesday and Saturday, when ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks from 11pm until 3am for Dhs150.

1 OAK, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, 11pm to 3am, Tues and Sat, Dhs150. Tel: (0)52 881 8888. @1oakdxbofficial

Asia Asia

What’s the deal: Go Geisha is the name of the long-standing Tuesday ladies’ night at Asia Asia Dubai Marina. For Dhs250, you’ll get two courses and three drinks from 6pm to 1am at the Dubai Marina pan-Asian hotspot. The drinks menu includes cocktails, wine, spirits and beer, or upgrade to include sparkling for Dhs275.

Asia Asia, 6th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 1am, Tues, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 276 5900. @asiaasiauae

Atelier M

What’s the deal: At the top of Pier 7, this is usually the last stop on the Tuesday ladies’ night circuit. Enjoy a three-course set menu and three drinks for Dhs169. The same deal also runs on Saturdays. Book in advance and you’ll get two extra drinks.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue and Sat, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs169. Tel: (0)4 52 124 3113. @atelier_m_dubai

Attiko

What’s the deal: Attiko is a glamourous spot for ladies’ night every Tuesday, with three hours of free-flowing beverages for Dhs150. With 180-degree views over Dubai’s skyline, ladies can sip the night away to the tunes of Attiko’s resident violinist and DJ.

Attiko Dubai, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, 8pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

Bla Bla

What’s the deal: Step into The Tent, Bla Bla’s vibrant nightclub, where the party never stops. On Tuesday, La Santa Latin Night means free entry and four free drinks until 12am for ladies.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, 8pm to 12am, Tues. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

The Citronelle Club

What’s the deal: A pretty pan-Asian eatery inside SO/Uptown, The Citronelle Club has a new Tuesday dinner deal that offers unlimited dim sum and free-flowing drinks for Dhs290. Here for the food only? Opt for the unlimited dim sum and a cocktail for Dhs190.

The Citronelle Club, SO/Uptown, JLT, 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Tues, Dhs290. Tel: (0)50 421 0753. @thecitronelleclub

Claw BBQ

What’s the deal: Ladies’ night takes place inside this fun-filled bar every Tuesday, where you and your gal pals can sip on unlimited free drinks for three hours plus graze on two appetisers or a burger for Dhs149. Guys can get in on the action for Dhs225, which also includes bottled beer.

Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 8pm till 1am, Tues, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 577 4357. @clawbbqpalm

Crafty Fox

What’s the deal: Head to this gastropub and sports bar for a low-key girls on Tuesday from 6pm to 10pm for a night inclusive of two complimentary drinks and special deals on bar bites. The Crafty Fox, Jumeirah Golf Estates Clubhouse, JGE, 6pm to 10pm, Tues. Tel: (0)4 586 7777. @craftyfox.dubai Drift Sea Lounge What’s the deal: The newest addition to gorgeous beach club Drift is a stunning sea lounge, and it’s here that ladies’ night takes place every Tuesday. Relax and unwind on the alfresco terrace with unlimited bubbles and house wine for Dhs150, or upgrade to include two dishes and a dessert and it’s Dhs250. The Sea Lounge at Drift, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, 7pm to 10pm, Tues, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai Ella’s Eatery What’s the deal: On Tuesday ladies’ night, Ella’s Eatery invites you and your gal pals to enjoy three house drinks and a starter for Dhs99. It’s dog friendly, so bring your pooch along too. Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 4pm onwards, Tues, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 557 0984. @ellaseatery

February 30

What’s the deal: Brave the heat for an alfresco ladies’ night at February 30 this summer. On Tuesdays, ladies pay Dhs199 for unlimited drinks from 8pm to 12am.

February 30, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 12am, Tues, Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 244 7200. @february30dubai

Isola Ristorante

Whats the deal: Enjoy a taste of La Dolce Vita at Isola, a scenic waterside restaurant at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. On Tuesdays, ladies are invited to enjoy a three-course menu of their contemporary Italian dishes and three drinks for Dhs155. It’s served up to the soulful tunes of a live DJ and sax.

Isola, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, 7pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs155. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @isolarestaurantdubai

Grapeskin What’s the deal: From 4 pm onwards on Tuesdays, ladies can make their way down to La Ville for a glamorous weeknight indulgence. Pay Dhs120, and you’ll get three classes of wine and two snacks from the ladies’ night menu. Grapeskin, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, 4pm to 1am, Tues, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. @grapeskindubai The Grand Grill What’s the deal: On Tuesdays from 8pm ladies will get a three-course dinner, plus free-flowing drinks for Dhs135, whereas guys can opt for all-you-can-eat chicken and ribs for Dhs120. Date night has never been so cheap. The Grand Grill, Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina, 8pm onwards, Tues, Dhs135. Tel: (0)4 399 4221. @thegrandgrill Jones The Grocer What’s the deal: Dhs149 for free-flowing house drinks and 20 per cent off the à la carte menu, or upgrade to bubbles for Dhs199. Enjoy a relaxed evening with free-flowing drinks and discounted dishes from the à la carte menu at Jones The Grocer’s Emirates Golf Club location. Clock off work and make for this chilled-out spot from 6pm, where Dhs149 gets you free-flowing drinks, making your Tuesday night extra special. Jones the Grocer, Dubai Golf, Tuesdays, from 6pm till late. Dhs149 per person, Dhs199 with bubbles. @jonesthegrocer Karma Kafe What’s the deal: Karma Kafe offers a ladies’ night with a view, thanks to its Souk Al Bahar location overlooking The Dubai Fountain. On Tuesday, ladies’ night includes a three-course set menu and three selected beverages for Dhs200. Karma Kafé, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 423 8306. @karmakafedubai Lock Stock & Barrel (JBR & Barsha Heights) What’s the deal: Tipsy Tuesday at Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR has to be one of the best value Tuesday ladies’ nights in Dubai – mostly because you don’t pay a dirham. Yes, that’s right, every Tuesday from 8pm to 12am ladies can enjoy free drinks from a selection of wine, spirits and a pair of ladies’ night cocktails. The same deal applies at the Barsha Heights, while the Business Bay location offers three free drinks. Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, 8pm to 12am, Tues. Tel: (0)4 423 8307. @lockstockuae Lola Taberna Española What’s the deal: Pintxos, pronounced ‘pinchos’, are the perfect snack to enjoy over casual conversation with friends, and at authentic Spanish tapas bar, Lola, you can enjoy unlimited servings of them every Tuesday night. On offer is two hours of unlimited house beverages plus live entertainment in the form of a flamenco show and Spanish guitar from 8.30pm onwards. It’s Dhs99 for ladies and Dhs149 for guys. Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Tues 7pm to 9pm, Dhs99 and Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna Mama Zonia What’s the deal: Jungle-inspired MamaZonia’s ladies’ night needs to be on your Pier 7 circuit. When you have a two-course meal for Dhs155 or a three-course meal for Dhs169, you’ll get three complimentary beverages. MamaZonia, Level 2, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 12am, Tues, from Dhs155. Tel: (0)4 240 4747. @mamazoniadxb McCafferty’s What’s the deal: This traditional Irish pub in Jumeirah Village Circle is a popular spot for chilled vibes, live music, and value drinks deals. On Tuesday, that drinks deal is free-flowing sips for ladies from 6pm to 10pm for Dhs125. Feeling hungry? There’s 30 per cent off the food menu. McCafferty’s, Circle Mall Rooftop, JVC, 6pm to 10pm, Tues, Dhs125. Tel: (0)58 599 3623. @mccaffertysjvc Mina Brasserie What’s the deal: Dhs125 for free-flowing select wines and sparkling beverages. Indulge in a chic midweek escape at Mina Côté Jardin, with a continuous pour of wines and sparkling drinks in a beautiful outdoor setting. MINA Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Tuesdays, from 5pm to 7pm. Dhs125 per person. @minabrasseriedubai Miya What’s the deal: Pretty Greek eatery Miya on Bluewaters has launched a bubbles and oysters night every Tuesday. Pairing soulful live jazz with deals on freshly shucked Dibba Bay oysters, this ladies’ night doesn’t have to include drinks, with oysters priced from Dhs12 for one and Dhs66 for six. But to make an evening of it, you can pair it with unlimited bubbles for two hours, for Dhs130. Miya, Bluewaters, off JBR, 7.30pm onwards, Tuesdays, Dhs130. Tel: (0)4 564 0008. @miya.dubai Nonya What’s the deal: One of the best Tuesday ladies’ night deals on the circuit, head to Nonya where you’ll get five hours of free-flowing drinks for Dhs149 from 8pm to 1am. Bringing the boys along? Guys can enjoy unlimited drinks from 8pm to 11pm for Dhs199. Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 8pm to 1am, Tues, Dhs149. Tel: (0)56 197 1174. @nonyadubai Nox What’s the deal: Roll the dice to win free drinks throughout the evening. Take part in the fun ‘Dice and Sip’ ladies’ night at NOX, where rolling higher than the bartender means free drinks. Choose from signature cocktails or zero-proof options, and enjoy lively beats, premium beverages, and a vibrant atmosphere. NOX, C2, City Walk, Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 6pm till late. @nox_dubai Penthouse What’s the deal: This adults-only rooftop playground comes with panoramic city vistas, and invites ladies to enjoy three free drinks and a three-course menu for Dhs150. It’s paired with live entertainment, and sometimes even fashion shows. The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @thepenthousedubai Primi What’s the deal: Authentic Italian eatery, Primi, located in City Walk’s licensed district, C2, invites ladies to enjoy free-flowing drinks every Monday and Tuesday. Priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs95, there’s prosecco and wine included in the deal, and all the ladies who opt for the deal can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on classic pizzas. Primi, C2, City Walk, Dubai, 4pm onwards, Mon and Tues, Dhs95. Tel: (0)56 992 4326. @primi_ae Seven Sisters What’s the deal: Seven Sisters is known and loved as a popular party spot on the Dubai Canal. On Tuesdays, ladies can opt either for the regular two-course menu for Dhs149, or the premium package for Dhs199, and they’ll get unlimited drinks included from 9pm to 1am. Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, 9pm to 1am, Tues, Dhs149. Tel: (0)56 775 4777. @sevensistersdubai Soon What’s the deal: Inspired by Japanese gaming culture, cyberpunk and 1980s aesthetics, SOON is a cosy JLT bar with a brilliant Tuesday ladies’ night. Taking place at the indoor restaurant’s lively bar area, you won’t pay a dirham, and you’ll get unlimited drinks from 7pm to 9pm. After that, you can also avail of a special deal for prosecco and rosé at Dhs20 per glass until closing. SOON, Armada Tower 2, Cluster P, JLT, Dubai, 7pm to 9pm, Tues. Tel: (0)55 434 0575. @soondxb STK JBR What’s the deal: On Tuesdays, ladies’ night isn’t just about the gals, as there’s deals for both ladies and gents. You’ll tuck into two courses of STK signature dishes and three hours of free-flowing drinks for Dhs275, while guys pay Dhs300 for three drinks and two courses. STK Dubai JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, 8pm to 11pm, Tuesdays, Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 423 8304. @stkdubaijbr

Torno Subito

What’s the deal: Ciao Belle is the name of the new Tuesday ladies’ night at pastel-hued Torno Subito, Massimo Bottura’s Michelin Star Dubai restaurant. Taking place from 6.30pm to 11pm, you can enjoy an array of unlimited pizza and pasta for Dhs195 per person. While guys can come along and enjoy the same deal for Dhs295.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 6.30pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Toro Toro

What’s the deal: Head to Toro Toro for a Latin fiesta every Tuesday, where ladies’ night serves up three beverages for Dhs99, plus a 50 per cent discount on the a la carte menu.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com

The Underground Pub

What’s the deal: Looking for a relaxed spot for a girls’ get-together. Then head to the Underground Pub, where ladies are invited to enjoy a three-course menu and five drinks for Dhs125.

The Underground Pub, Habtoor Grand Resort, JBR, 7pm to 11pm, Tues, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 399 5000. @theundergroundpubhgh

Warehouse

What’s the deal: This old school haunt at Le Meridien at the airport invites ladies to enjoy free-flowing drinks and three bar bites for Dhs99 every Tuesday from 7pm.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Garhoud, 7pm onwards, Tues, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @warehousedxb

WEDNESDAY

Agora

What’s the deal: Enjoy an elegant and sophisticated evening with Agora’s limited-time ladies’ night in collaboration with Rabanne. Indulge in exquisite cocktails and explore the new fragrance ‘Million Gold,’ while dancing to DJ Pink’s beats. You’ll get unlimited bites and drinks for Dhs195.

Agora, The Dubai Edition, 8pm to 12am, Weds, Dhs195. @agora_dxb

Bar Du Port

What’s the deal: Bar Du Port offers ladies two hours of unlimited drinks and two starters plus a dessert for Dhs220. A DJ and live music keep the night popping, and it gets seriously busy.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 1am, Weds, Dhs220. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Brass Monkey

What’s the deal: As a hump-day treat, all señoritas can go bananas at this adult-only playground. Bring your girls to check out Brass Monkey’s ladies’ night deal, available at both the Bluewaters and City Walk locations, and includes any two food items and four beverages for Dhs145. Dive into fresh guac, Korean corn dogs, pizzas or cheesecakes whilst listening to the tunes of their live band.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island and C2, City Walk, 7pm to 1am, Weds, Dhs145. Tel: (0)4 582 7277, brassmonkeysocial.com

City Social

What’s the deal: Ladies and The City, get ready – a fun girls night out awaits. Grab three drinks and 50 per cent off on the food menu for Dhs99. The deal is available for groups of ladies only.

City Social, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, 6pm onwards, Weds, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. citysocial.com

Five Iron

What’s the deal: Unlimited drinks and a dish for Dhs150

This new emporium of all things golf and entertainment at The Westin Mina Seyahi is a super-sized destination of fun. And on Wednesdays and Fridays, ladies are invited to enjoy a wallet-friendly night out, with unlimited drinks plus a main dish priced at Dhs150. Drinks include spirits, wines and a selection of cocktails (including everyone’s favourite aperol), and there’s special deals on the golf simulators too.

Five Iron, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 7pm to 11pm, Weds and Fri, Dhs150. @fiveirongolf.uae

Fogo de Chão

What’s the deal: Ladies enjoy three hours of Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chão’s meat cuts with Brazilian side dishes and free flowing house beverages every Wednesday. Pick from either the 7pm to 10pm slot or 8pm to 11pm, with both priced at Dhs249.

Fogo de Chão, Central Park Towers, DIFC, 7pm to 10pm or 8pm to 11pm, Weds, Dhs249. Tel: (04) 343 8867. fogodechao.com

Ginger Moon

What’s the deal: Head to the vibrant Ginger Moon at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi on Wednesdays and you’ll be treated to two hours of free-flowing drinks from 7pm to 10.30pm with a minimum spend of Dhs120. There’s 50 per cent off the food menu, and through the summer, also moon swim access as well.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 10.30pm, Weds, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 350 9998. @gingermoondxb

Hillhouse Brasserie

What’s the deal? Catch-up with your besties in a casual spot overlooking the greens at Dubai Hills’ popular pub, Hillhouse. A casual-chic boulangerie and brasserie, there’s a lovely outdoor terrace you can book a spot at for their ‘Ladies of the Hills’ Wednesday ladies’ night. Priced at Dhs135 for two-courses and three drinks, or Dhs150 for three-courses and three drinks, it’s a relaxed spot to dine on elevated pub classics and sip your favourite tipples with friends.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, 6pm to 10.30pm, Wednesdays, from Dhs135. Tel: (800) 323232. @hillhousedubai

Iris

What’s the deal: One of the best value new ladies’ nights in Dubai is ‘Pretty in Pink’ the Wednesday deal at Meydan hotspot, Iris. For Dhs150, you’ll get three hours of free-flowing drinks plus a main course or two starters. It’s all served up to feel-good hits from 7pm.

Iris, Meydan Grandstand, 7pm onwards, Wednesday, Dhs150. @irisdubai

Jetty Lounge

What’s the deal: Dhs150 for two ocean-inspired cocktails and an appetizer.

Indulge in Waves of Glamour, a sophisticated ladies’ night by the beach. Enjoy signature cocktails, gourmet appetizers, and a complimentary glass of bubbles for the first 50 ladies in a serene seaside setting.

Jetty Lounge, One&Only Royal Mirage, Wednesdays, from 8pm till late. Dhs150 per person. @jettylounge

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

What’s the deal: If you’re looking for a boho chic spot to let your hair down this week, then Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge is the spot for you. For Dhs99 you and your girl gang can have unlimited drinks from 7pm to 10pm, including cocktails, red wine, white wine, beer and selected spirits. Enjoy your drinks with your toes in the sand at this beachy paradise.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 7pm to 10pm, Weds, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. @lagunabeachdubai

Lah Lah

What’s the deal: Popular pan-Asian eatery Lah Lah offers the ladies a three-course dinner of delicious Asian cuisine and three glasses of house wine or cocktail for Dhs160, or upgrade to Dhs170 if you want to switch them for prosecco. There’s also three free drinks at the bar to sip on.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, 6pm to 11pm, Weds, from Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Luna Dubai

What’s the deal: The gorgeously glamorous rooftop bar at Four Seasons DIFC invites ladies to enjoy a brilliant wallet-friendly drinks deal every Wednesday. For Dhs150, you’ll get unlimited drinks from 7pm to 10pm, as well as platters of sushi to graze on as you listen to the sounds of the live DJ.

Luna Dubai, Four Seasons DIFC, 7pm to 10pm, Wednesdays, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 506 0300. lunadubai.com

Maison de Curry

What’s the deal: Witness the Burj Khalifa light show while you sip on unlimited house beverages for just Dhs130. And that’s not all. You’ll get 20 per cent discount on the food menu. Doesn’t get better than that.

Maison de Curry, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 10pm, Weds, Dhs130. Tel: (0) 52 406 6183. @maisondecurry

The Mansion

What’s the deal? This colourful nightclub in FIVE Jumeirah Village invites ladies to enjoy five complimentary drinks at the bar from 10pm to 1am. On Wednesdays, open-format resident DJs spin all the biggest commercial hits.

The Mansion, Five Jumeirah Village, 10pm to 1am, Weds, free. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @themansiondubai

Masti

What’s the deal? The self-described home of cocktails and cuisine, Masti at the Dubai EDITION invites ladies’ to enjoy a three-hour package every Wednesday from 8pm to 11pm. Included, you’ll get free-flowing drinks and one bite for Dhs150.

Masti, The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Weds, Dhs150. @mastidubai

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah

What’s the deal: This McGettigan’s is found by the waterways at Souk Madinat Jumeirah and, on Wednesdays, ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks and one dish for Dhs99.

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 6pm to 9pm, Weds, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. mcgettigans.com

Mercury Rooftop

What’s the deal: Back with a brand new look, this alfresco jewel in the Four Seasons Jumeirah crown hosts its ladies’ night every Wednesday. For Dhs250, ladies can enjoy two hours of house wine and an array of hot and cold starters to graze on as they catch-up under the stars.

Mercury Rooftop, Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, 8pm to 11pm, Wednesday, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 270 7804. @mercurydubai

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

What’s the deal: Rock up to Mezzanine on a Wednesday, and ladies get two-for-one on selected drinks, and 50 per cent off the food menu. There’s live music, too.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 6pm to 10pm, Weds. @mezzaninedubai

Moe’s on 5th

What’s the deal: Meet us at Moe’s is the name of the Wednesday ladies’ night at this vibrant Sheikh Zayed Road bar, where ladies don’t need to spend a dirham to snap up three complimentary drinks.

Moe’s on The 5th, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre 8pm to 11pm, Weds, free. Tel: (0)4 333 3055. @moesonthe5th

Oanjo

What’s the deal: Dhs99 for 3 drinks including cocktails, plus a special food menu.

Gather your girls for an evening of cocktails and indulge in a selection of dishes like soft-shell crab maki, gyozas, and prawn tempura at this chic rooftop spot. You’ll pay Dhs99 for three drinks, plus enjoy discounted dishes from the food menu.

Oanjo, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, 7pm to 12am, Weds, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 377 2007. @oanjodubai

Okku

What’s the deal: Get ready for a brand new ladies’ night from the legends at Candypants in collaboration with the iconic restaurant, Okku. Ladies and gents can both enjoy two hours of free-flow drinks with a sharing plates menu at the chic, Japanese-inspired setting.

OKKU, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, 7pm onwards, Weds, Dhs250 ladies, Dhs350 gents. @okku_dubai

Paros

What’s the deal: Taking place at gorgeous outdoor bar, Paros, every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm, enjoy free-flowing house wine, spirits, and prosecco, for Dhs150. Gents are invited to join for Dhs225. Plus, there’s 30 per cent off food.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 7pm to 11pm, Weds, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. parosdubai.com

Qwerty

What’s the deal: Assemble your squad and head to Qwerty on Wednesdays, where ladies get four complimentary drinks without spending a Dirham.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Media City, 5pm to 9pm, Weds. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty

Rare

What’s the deal: Rare, the cool steakhouse in City Walk’s new licensed district, C2, offers free-flowing house wine at the bar for ladies every Wednesday from 8pm onwards.

Rare, C2, City Walk, 8pm onwards, Weds, free. Tel: (0)4 287 4604. @theraredxb

SoBe

What’s the deal: Trendy rooftop bar, SoBe offers unlimited beverages for Dhs120 plus 30 per cent off food every Wednesday. Take in the stunning 360-degree skyline views with a refreshing beverage in hand.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Weds, Dhs120. Tel: (04) 245 5555. wdubaithepalm.com

Soul Street

What’s the deal: This fun and affordable mid-week ladies’ night that draws the crowds to Jumeirah Village Circle. Taking place in Soul Street, the night offers three drinks and a three course meal for Dhs175. Gents can enjoy the same for Dhs250.

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Dubai, 8pm to 12am, Weds, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Tabu

What’s the deal: You and your gals have several options for a wallet-friendly night out at Tabu on Wednesday. For a relaxed night in the lounge, you’ll get three drinks and a bite for Dhs120. Looking for something more? The ladies’ seated dinner comes with a chef’s sushi platter and two hours of drinks for Dhs295, with the same deal for guys priced at Dhs395.

Tabu, St Regis, Downtown Dubai, 6pm onwards, Weds, from Dhs120. @tabudubai

The 44

What’s the deal: Although it may look like a gentleman’s club, The 44 has plenty to keep the girls entertained, too. There’s a Wednesday ladies’ night, offering unlimited house drinks and an appetiser for Dhs120.

The 44, The Hilton, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm, Weds, Dhs120. Tel: (0)54 5811 758. the44dubai.com

The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill

What’s the deal: This popular JBR stalwart hosts the aptly named ‘Clam Jam’ every Wednesday from 8pm to midnight. There’s free-flowing wine from a choice of red, white and rosé for all the ladies seated (or standing) at the bar. Best of all: it’s free, but it on a first come, first served basis.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, 8pm to midnight, Weds, free. Tel: (0)4 457 6719. themaine.ae

Ting Irie

What’s the deal: Head to this Jamaican haven when the sun goes down for some reggae tunes, and unlimited selected drinks and two two-course set menu for Dhs145 (like their famous jerk chicken, mmmm). If you want to add bubbles, you’ll pay Dhs190, and for guys it’s Dhs325.

Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, entrance from Souk Al Manzil, 7pm onwards, Weds, from Dhs145. Tel: (0)4 557 5601. tingirie.com

VIBE Café

What’s the deal: At this pretty pink cafe in DIFC – the brand’s only licensed venue – you can grab your girls and enjoy unlimited drinks and 20 per cent off the food menu every Wednesday for Dhs99.

VIBE Café, Gate Village, Podium Level, DIFC, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Weds, Dhs99. Tel: (8)00 8423. @lovevibecafe

Virgin Izakaya

What’s the deal: For Dhs169 you will receive two hours free flow and two dishes of your choice, including classic Japanese specialities from the Robata grill. This chic outlet will have you bopping all night long to the vibey music of their resident DJ.

Virgin Izakaya, Bluewaters Island Dubai, 7pm onwards, Weds, Dhs169. Tel: (0)4 589 8689. virginizakaya-dxb.com

Thursday

Asia Asia Business Bay

What’s the deal: While Go Geisha ladies’ night has been a stalwart Tuesday ladies’ night at the original Asia Asia in Pier 7 for years, the newer iteration in Business Bay hosts its own version on a Thursday. Available from 6pm to 1am, Dhs250 gets you a two-course set menu, paired with three drinks. Upgrade to the sparkling package and it’s Dhs275.

Asia Asia Business Bay, Renaissance Business Bay Hotel, Downtown, 6pm to 1am, Thurs, Dhs250. @asiaasiauae

Bahri Bar

What’s the deal: A gorgeous cocktail bar housed inside Jumeirah Mina’A Salam, expect to pay Dhs150 for ladies’ night here, which gets you three drinks and a bao bun every Thursday.

Bahri Bar, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, 9pm onwards, Thurs, Dhs150. Tel: (800) 323 232. @bahridubai

Barfly by Buddha Bar

What’s the deal: Straight from the streets of Paris, Barfly by Buddha Bar has made lasting impressions. Now they are firmly placing themselves in the ladies’ night scene with a fabulous party every Thursday. For Dhs149, ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks, and receive 30 per cent off on items from the a la carte menu.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, The Hilton, West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, 7pm, Thurs, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 230 0057. barflydubai.ae

Belgian Beer Cafe

What’s the deal: Ladies, head down to this popular spot that offers the cosy atmosphere of an authentic European cafe and enjoy four drinks and a trio of sliders for Dhs99. The offer is valid from 8pm to 12am.

Belgian Beer Café, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights, 8pm to 12am, Thurs, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 429 9999. @belgianbarcafe

Black Flamingo

What’s the deal: For a wallet-friendly Dhs175, you’ll get a four-hour package of unlimited drinks, plus a set menu, at this Miami-inspired spot on Palm West Beach. Expect a soundtrack of commercial tunes to dance the night away.

Black Flamingo, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West, 7pm to 11pm, Thurs, Dhs175. @blackflamingodxb

Boom Battle Bar

What’s the deal: Four drinks food and crazy golf for Dhs95. As far as entertainment bars go, Boom Battle Bar has got all of its bases covered. We’re talking crazy golf, axe throwing and more. Ladies can enjoy four drinks food and crazy golf for Dhs95.

Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, 8pm to 1am, Thurs, Dhs95. @boom.dxb

The Byron Bathers Club

What’s the deal: Every Thursday escape to the stunning Byron Bathers Club for two hours of unlimited wine and sangria with your girlies. The deal starts from 7pm and will cost Dhs99 per person.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manaal Building, Shoreline 4, 7pm onwards, Thurs, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 323 7378. @byronbathersclub

Canary Club

What’s the deal: Hola Chicas ladies’ night at Canary Club in JLT is one of the best-value nights out there, because ladies don’t spend a dirham from 7pm to 11pm. At this Cali-cool style spot housed inside the Banyan Tree residences, party people bring the vibes on a Thursday, as ladies enjoy unlimited sips of wine and the signature Federica cocktail. In the cooler months, the party takes place on the gorgeously verdant rooftop Tiki’s, and it’s one of the city’s top Thursday ladies’ nights with great tunes and all-round good vibes.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, 7pm to 11pm, Thursday. Tel: (0)4 584 5999. @canaryclubdxb

The Citronelle Club

What’s the deal: At this glamourous Pan-Asian eatery in SO/Uptown, the Thursday ladies’ night invites you to assemble your squad for three cocktails and a bite for Dhs120.

The Citronelle Club, SO/Uptown, Uptown Dubai, behind JLT, 6pm to 11.30pm, Thurs, Dhs120. Tel: (0)50 421 0753. @thecitronelleclub

Couqley JLT and Couqley Brasserie Downtown

What’s the deal: This popular French restaurant has a duo of locations in JLT and Pullman Downtown, both of which offer ladies’ night on Thursday, for Dhs127 you’ll get unlimited wine and the special cocktail of the night for three hours along with a main course.

Couqley, Cluster A, JLT, and Pullman Downtown, Businesss Bay, 7pm to 11pm, Thurs, Dhs127. Tel: (0)4 514 9339. couqley.ae

En Fuego

What’s the deal: En Fuego is the place to be for high-energy vibes, which is ideal for when you and your girlies are looking for a fun night out. At En Fuego, that means a sizzling two-course menu paired with three drinks all priced at Dhs149.

En Fuego, The Avenues, Atlantis The Palm, 9pm to 1am, Thurs, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 426 0750. @enfuegodubai

Miss Tess

What’s the deal: A great value ladies’ night for dinner and drinks, ladies’ night at Miss Tess means a three-course meal and unlimited drinks for just Dhs123. The vibrant Asian restaurant is an Instagrammable setting for Thursday ladies’ night, paired with live entertainment.

Miss Tess, TAJ Dubai, Business Bay, 6pm to 11pm, Thurs, Dhs123. @misstessdubai

Nonya

What’s the deal: At this lofty Pan-Asian restaurant in JLT, Thursday nights are an invitation to let your hair down, ladies. The ladies’ night deal is priced at Dhs165, and for that you’ll get unlimited cocktails and a two course menu.

Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, JLT, 7pm to 11pm, Thurs, Dhs165. Tel: (0)52 263 1565. @nonyadubai

Republic Adda Bar and Lounge What’s the deal: Celebrate life Downtown this Thursday with free-flowing beverages (house wines and spirits, sparkling wine and mocktails) and 30 per cent discount across the full a la carte selection, from 7pm to 10pm all for just Dhs99. After your meal, you can groove the night away to the beats of the DJ whilst you overlook Dubai’s glittering skyline. Republic Adda Bar and Lounge, DoubleTree by Hilton, Business Bay, 7pm to 10pm, Thurs, Dhs99. Tel (and WhatsApp): (0)52 924 7596. @republic.dxb Oche What’s the deal: A brand new and incredibly fun destination, Oche is a darts venue that welcomes ladies to enjoy 60 minutes of free darts and free-flow drinks for only Dhs175 every Thursday. Oche, Fountain Views, Dubai Mall, 7pm onwards, Thurs, Dhs175. @ochedubai Paradiso What’s the deal: Enjoy three tapas dishes and four drinks for Dhs200 Ladies, Paradiso has you covered on Thursdays. From 7pm until 11pm, head over to the swanky cocktail bar for an incredible night of bold cocktails and incredible theatrics. Paradiso, FIVE LUXE, Thurdays from 7pm to 11pm, Dhs200 for four drinks and three tapas. @paradisodubai Soiree What’s the deal: This beautiful Manhattan-style parlour is the place to be on a Thursday night. Gals get three free drinks and 50 per cent off the menu. Don’t be shy and ask the sommeliers for advice on the best flavour combinations. Soirée Wine Bar, Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, Dubai, 7pm onwards, Thurs. Tel: (0)55 413 6648. @soiree.dxb Tania’s Teahouse Pretty pink cafe Tania’s Teahouse upgraded to a licensed location earlier this year, bringing with it a new happy hour – and now a ladies’ night. Taking place every Thursday at the Dubai Hills location from 4pm to 11pm, Dhs99 gets you four drinks and 25 per cent off the food menu. Included in the drinks deal, you’ll get house spirits, wine, sparkling and selected cocktails. Tania’s Dubai Hills, Dubai Hills Estate, Business Park 3, 4pm to 11pm, Thurs, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 282 4606. @taniasteahouse Warehouse What’s the deal: Ladies, it’s your time to shine at She’licious. Enjoy free-flowing drinks for only Dhs99. You will also receive 50 per cent off on a la carte menu items. Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Dubai, Thu from 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. warehouse-dubai.com Ula What’s the deal: A rustic-luxe beach bar and restaurant on the Palm Jumeirah, Ula brings Bali vibes to the shore of Dukes The Palm. There’s so many reasons to visit this gorgeous spot, from candlelit evening brunches to bubbly breakfasts. On Thursday, ladies’ night invites you and your besties to catch-up over a two-course menu and three drinks for Dhs200. Ula, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 11pm, Thursdays, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 566 3041. @uladxb

FRIDAY

Babiole

What’s the deal: On the 44th floor of Hilton Habtoor City you’ll find Babiole, a Mediterranean restaurant where every night invites guests to dine, dance and party. It’s a lively spot all the way through the week, with a roster of events ranging from brunches to ladies’ night. There’s two ladies’ night dinner deals on Mondays and Fridays, with the Monday ladies’ night serving up a three-course menu and free-flowing drinks from 7pm to 12am for Dhs195. On Fridays, ladies’ night takes place from 8pm to midnight, with the same deal priced at Dhs265.

Babiole, 44th floor, Hilton Dubai Habtoor City, 7pm to 12am, Mondays, Dhs195, and 8pm to 12am, Fridays, Dhs265. Tel: (0)56 515 4665. @babioledubai

Bai Bar & Terrace

What’s the deal: With panoramic views of Downtown Dubai, Bai Bar & Terrace ladies’ night is Dhs120, where you’ll get two hours of unlimited house drinks and a choice of one small plate.Upgrade your package for unlimited prosecco for Dhs75. A minimum spend of Dhs70 per person is required.

Bai Bar & Terrace, Raddison Blu Hotel, Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai,7pm to 10pm, Fridays, from Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 875 3300. radissonhotels.com

Certo

What’s the deal: Three hours of unlimited drinks and canapés for Dhs149

Certo’s new Friday ladies’ night is your invitation to wind into the weekend with the girls in a relaxed spot in Media City. Available from 5pm to 10pm, you can book a three-hour sitting where you’ll get free-flowing drinks, tasty Italian canapés, and lively tunes from DJ Ora Beats.

Certo Italian Restaurant, West Tower Lobby, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City, 5pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 366 9187. @certodubai

The Cheeky Camel

What’s the deal: The Cheeky Camel, a venue with 1970s inspired interiors and a menu as vibrant as its decor, has a brilliant deal for ladies on a Friday. Available all day, you’ll get three hours of unlimited drinks, one dish, and one dessert for a steal at Dhs99. Gents can join in on the fun with three hours of unlimited drinks, one dish, and one dessert for Dhs199.

The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, 3pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb

Five Iron

What’s the deal: Unlimited drinks and a dish for Dhs150

This new emporium of all things golf and entertainment at The Westin Mina Seyahi is a super-sized destination of fun. And on Wednesdays and Fridays, ladies are invited to enjoy a wallet-friendly night out, with unlimited drinks plus a main dish priced at Dhs150. Drinks include spirits, wines and a selection of cocktails (including everyone’s favourite aperol), and there’s special deals on the golf simulators too.

Five Iron, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 7pm to 11pm, Weds and Fri, Dhs150. @fiveirongolf.uae

Lucky Voice

What’s the deal: If you’re looking to sing your heart out on a Friday night, Lucky Voice is the karaoke bar to head to. Especially when they have a brilliant ladies’ night deal on a Friday, where three hours of drinks, plus an entree, will cost you just Dhs99. You can pick any three-hour slot within that time, and if you head down for the 5pm to 8pm drinks package, you can also renew for a further three hours for Dhs99 from 8pm to 11pm.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights, 5pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)52 991 6979. @luckyvoicedubai

McCafferty’s Wafi

What’s the deal: This stalwart Irish pub has venues across town, and if you head to the Wafi outpost on a Friday, you’ll get to enjoy a pair of brilliant deals for the gals. During the day, ladies’ day from 11am invites you to laze by the pool with four drinks for Dhs99, or three hours of unlimited drinks for Dhs199. Then, ladies’ night takes place from either 6pm to 9pm or 8pm to 11pm, with three hours of drinks for Dhs99. There’s an option to upgrade to include Minuty and it’s Dhs149.

McCafferty’s Wafi, Wafi Mall, Wafi City, 6pm to 9pm or 8pm to 11pm, Fridays, from Dhs99. @mccaffertyswafi

Raia Restaurant and Lounge

What’s the deal: At the stylish Raia rooftop bar and lounge at Taj Exotica, Fridays mean a brilliant ladies’ night deal that comes with something for the guys too. From 7pm to 11pm, three hours of unlimited drinks plus a platter of canapes is Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs199 for gents. The drinks choice includes cocktails, wine and spirits, all paired with live music.

Raia Restaurant & Lounge, Taj Exotica The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Fridays, Dhs149 ladies, Dhs199 gents. Tel: (0)4 275 4444. @raiapalmdubai

Rhodes W1

What’s the deal: Three drinks for Dhs99

Your invitation to wind into the weekend, Rhodes W1 invites ladies to enjoy a Friday night at the bar, with three drinks priced at Dhs99 from 6pm. This elegant spot at Grosvenor House will serve up special ladies’ night sips like Sneaky Link and Pinky Promise, as well as special prices on bottles of sparkling wine for Dhs99. Keen to turn drinks into dinner? There’s 50 per cent off the food menu too.

Rhodes W1, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, 6pm onwards, Fridays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. @rhodesw1

SATURDAY

1 OAK

What’s the deal: A celeb-favourite that hails from the US, ladies’ night at 1OAK takes place twice weekly on Tuesday and Saturday, when ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks from 11pm until 3am for Dhs150.

1 OAK, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, 11pm to 3am, Tues, and Sat, Dhs150. Tel: (0)52 881 8888. @1oakdxbofficial

Atelier M

What’s the deal: At the top of Pier 7, enjoy a three-course set menu and three drinks for Dhs169. The same deal also runs on Tuesdays.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tue and Sat, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs169. Tel: (0)52 124 3113. @atelier_m_dubai

Cargo

What’s the deal: Catch up with the girls at this chilled-out pub in Pier 7 on a Saturday, and when you purchase the two-course ladies’ night menu for Dhs99, you’ll get three free drinks.

Cargo, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 11pm, Saturday, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 361 8129. @cargodubai

CE LA VI

What’s the deal: This haute rooftop hotspot invites ladies to enjoy a wallet-friendly weekend night out every Saturday at the club lounge. Every Saturday from 10pm to 2am, four hours of drinks is priced at Dhs150, paired with lively entertainment and urban hits from the resident DJs.

CE LA VI, Address Sky View, Level 54, 10pm to 2am, Saturday, Dhs150. @celavidubai

SUNDAY

Belgian Beer Cafe

Whats the deal: Make your way down to this local neighbourhood hangout where all ladies can tuck into three complimentary drinks, and avail a discount on the food menu.

Belgian Beer Cafe, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 447 0227, @belgianbeercafejumeirah

Rodeo Drive

What’s the deal: This all-American dive bar is home to a bucking bronco, live music and beer pong. And on Sundays and Tuesdays, ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks to kickstart the evening in style.

Rodeo Drive, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Sun 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)52 899 3999. @rodeodrivedubai

