The 2020 edition of world-famous rugby tournament Six Nations kicks off in February, with national teams from England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales battling it out to reach the final.

The first game on Saturday, February 1, will see Italy vs. Wales on the pitch from 6.15pm, followed by Ireland vs. Scotland from 8.45pm. On Sunday, February 2, France will play against England from 7pm.

Here’s the best food and drinks deals in bars across Dubai to enjoy whilst you watch the rugby…

Barasti

If you can’t watch the rugby without it being on a giant (and we mean giant) screen, then Barasti is where you should head. From Saturday to Thursday, they offer a happy hour from 12pm to 8pm, and from 5pm it’s two for one on selected drinks between 5pm. On the weekends, try their buckets of beer deals.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday 10am to 1.30am, Thursday 10am to 3am, Friday 9am to 3am, Saturday 9am to 1.30am. Tel: (04) 318 1313. barastibeach.com

Bidi Bondi

Bidi Bondi has been around in Dubai for a long time and it’s still as popular as ever for watching some of the biggest sports games on TV. They’ll be screening all of the live action, and make sure to get their Palm Weekend voucher on Fridays and Saturday, which is priced at Dhs155 for four house drinks and a meal or five house drinks. It’s available every weekend from 12pm to 7pm.

Bidi Bondi, Al Manhal Building, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday 9am to 12am, Thursday to Saturday 9am to 1am. Tel: (04) 427 0515. bidibondi.com

McGettigan’s

McGettigan’s has long been a favourite haunt for many a sport-spectating Dubai resident and whether you’re a fan of their JLT, Madinat Jumeirah or DWTC locations, there’s plenty of deals on. On match days enjoy happy hour from 12pm to 8pm in JLT, 2pm to 8pm in Madinat and 12pm to 7pm in DWTC. Roast dinner will be available across all venues every Saturday and Sunday priced at Dhs99 in all except Madinat which is Dhs115. Both roasts include one house beverage.

McGettigan’s, various locations, Dubai. mcgettigans.com

Icon

Does an all day, every day happy hour with Dhs29 selected drinks sound good to you? Good, that’s exactly what you’ll get at sports bar, Icon in Media City. They’ve got screens dotted around the venue so you won’t miss a thing, and if you get peckish, tuck into some simple British classics like fish and chips or burgers.

Icon, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, 7am to 2am daily. Tel: (04) 366 9111. radissonblu.com

Reform Social & Grill

Check out British-style gastropub Reform where they have huge screens for watching the sports. On Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2, you’ll get a free roast dinner when you buy four pints of selected beer. It’s the perfect place for a catch up with friends or to bring the whole family along.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

The Rose & Crown

For a cosy pub-style settling, head to the Rose & Crown which has 8 huge screens, perfect for catching all the live action. On match days, if you buy three selected beers, you’ll get one free and there’s also a happy hour running from 5pm to 8pm, with selected drinks priced at Dhs25. If you predict the score ahead of each game, you can enjoy food and drinks on the house during the game.

Rose & Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, 11am to 2am, daily. Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

Images: Provided/Social