The fun challenge will take place at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah…

Being a dog-owner in Dubai, you may feel like you’ve exhausted all of the usual dog walking routes around the city, so why not take ‘walkies’ to the next level with a hike in the rocky terrain of Ras Al Khaimah?

The Human & K9 Ultimate Challenge is back on Friday, January 31 2020 and will take place in the wadis of Al Jais, where you and your canine companion will embark upon a five to seven kilometre adventure. Non dog-owners are welcome to adopt a dog to take for the day.

To sign up you need to register online. It’s priced at Dhs260 for one person and one dog or Dhs475 for two people and two dogs. If you’re in a group of keen dog walkers, it’s Dhs1,025 for five people and five dogs.

Taking around four to five hours, the hike is designed to be challenging but is suitable for people of all fitness levels who just want to get out in the great outdoors, with checkpoints throughout the trail if you need to stop.

Want to join but don’t actually own a dog? Not a problem, if you contact K9 Friends, you can adopt a dog for the weekend.

Once you’ve burned off a few calories and taken in the incredible scenery (get your camera at the ready for those views), there will be a barbecue waiting for you at the base camp.

K9’s recommended essentials for the day include, proper hiking shoes, a fixed lead, dog harness (if necessary), a backpack with snacks, three litres of water minimum for you – extra for your pooch, lunch, vaccination booklet and a camping chair if required.

Happy hiking folks…

The Human & K9 Ultimate Challenge, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, from 7am, Friday January 31 2020. Tel: (050) 838 2116. hk9.ae

Images: Provided