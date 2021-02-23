Avail doggy discounts of up to 50 percent off your total bill…

Are you someone who struggles to leave your beloved dog at home when you go out for dinner? Well, not to worry – there’s loads of pet-friendly restaurants and cafes here in Dubai for some quality-time with your four-legged friend.

Sounds like the ‘dogs dinner’ to us…

Chicago Meatpackers

Pet-friendly discount: 15 per cent off your bill

The clue’s in the name but Chicago Meatpackers are serious about their carnivorous dishes, which will likely please your furry friend if you’re in the habit of giving them some snacks as you dine. Situated at The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah, the view from their terrace is truly gorgeous as it gazes out to Atlantis The Palm. Alongside the meatier dishes like the Tomahawk steak or cajun spiced lamb chops, order a side of the crispy Brussel sprout chips with a soy caramel glaze. You won’t regret it.

Chicago Meatpackers, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sat to Wed, 12pm to 12am, Thurs & Fri, 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 580 7983. chicago-meatpackers.com

Spill The Bean

Pet-friendly discount: 15 percent off your bill

Take your pet pooch along with you to this artsy cafe in Arabian Ranches where they can chill out as you get lost in one of the many books available for you to read. It’ll be a guilt-free mealtime too, as the cafe focuses on healthy and nutritious alternatives to some classic dishes, like whole wheat pancakes or mama’s egg sandwich, served with lettuce and tomato slices on brown bread.

Spill The Bean, The Sustainable City, Dubai, 7.30am to 8pm, daily. Tel: (04) 242 8671. facebook.com/spillthebean

Palm Bay

Pet-friendly discount: 20 per cent off your bill on Sundays and Mondays

This casual Caribbean-themed bar is endlessly popular with visitors to The Palm, and in particular with the dog-owning community – Palm Bay even serves up special dog-friendly ice cream and crisps. Visit on Sundays or Mondays with your pet pooch and receive 20 per cent off your total bill. Bag a seat out on the terrace where your dog will get free-flowing water all day. Who says human’s get to have all of the fun?

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 10am to 1am Sunday to Thursday, 9am to 1am Friday & Saturday. Tel: (04) 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

UBK

Pet-friendly discount: 50 per cent off your food bill

For chilled pub-style vibes, check out longstanding bar and restaurant UBK in JLT. Every Sunday and Monday between 12pm and 5pm, if you bring your four-legged friend, you’ll receive a 50 per cent discount on your total food bill. Dogs and discounts, why not?

UBK, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 438 0000. @ubkdubai

