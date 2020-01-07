There’s huge discounts on selected skincare, makeup and fragrances at Faces…

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is now well underway and they weren’t lying when they said they had some massive deals lined up.

If you’ve been putting off doing that big skincare and toiletries shop, today is the day to do it as Faces at Mall of the Emirates are offering up to 70 percent off selected products today, Tuesday January 7 only.

Not only will you be able to avail huge discounts on skincare but you’ll also get some top deals on selected makeup and fragrances too so, come tomorrow, you’ll be feeling all shiny and new.

🎇مفاجآت مهرجان دبي للتسوق🎇 ابدؤا الاحتفال بالعام الجديد و لا تفوتوا العرض المذهل من فيسس واستمتعوا بشراء المكياج، العطور ومنتجات الرعاية بالبشرة مع خصم 70% يوم الثلاثاء 7 يناير في فرع مال الامارات. حتى نفاد الكمية.

*تطبق الشروط والأحكام#MyDSF #DSFturns25 pic.twitter.com/ZwxdLrwDje — DSF (@DSFsocial) January 6, 2020

The sale at Faces is on all day whilst MOE is open, from 10am to 10pm. If you can’t make it during the daytime, there’s still time after work to get your hands on some of your favourite products for a fraction of their usual price.

It’s the 26th edition of the annual Dubai Shopping Festival, which started on December 26, 2019 and will run until February 1, 2020. There will be surprise deals on at certain retail outlets every single day of the festival.

As well as shopping, there’s loads of entertainment, food and lots of things to do throughout DSF, as well as some spectacular firework displays planned throughout January.

Keep your eyes peeled on the official DSF Twitter page for all of the latest daily deals.

Dubai Shopping Festival, running until February 1, 2020. visitdubai.com