Here's where you can see fireworks in Dubai throughout January 2020
Dubai Shopping Festival has announced weekly firework displays across the emirate…
If you didn’t get your fill of spectacular firework displays in Dubai on New Year’s Eve, there’s no need to worry as there will be plenty more lighting up the skies across the city throughout January.
You’ll catch them at some of Dubai’s most iconic destinations, all in celebration of the annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) which started on December 26, 2019 and will run through until February 1, 2020.
It’s the 25th edition of DSF, which gives Dubai shoppers chance to get their hands on some epic one-off deals during the six week period.
So where can you see the fireworks?
Dubai Frame
When: Every Friday throughout DSF from 7.30pm
Dubai Festival City
When: Monday, January 6 to Wednesday, January 8 from 8pm
The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah
When: Saturday, January 25 to Wednesday, January 29 from 9pm
The Beach at JBR
When: Every Thursday and Friday from 8.30pm throughout DSF and a daily show from January 18 to 22
La Mer
When: Every Thursday and Friday throughout DSF from 9.30pm and a daily show from January 11 to 15
Al Seef, Dubai Creek
When: Every Thursday and Friday throughout DSF from 10.30pm
During the closing weekend of DSF, The Beach, La Mer and Al Seef will host three daily shows from Thursday, January 30 to Saturday, February 1 and there will be an display at the Dubai Frame on Friday, January 31.
Where are you going to watch them?