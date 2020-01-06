Dubai Shopping Festival has announced weekly firework displays across the emirate…

If you didn’t get your fill of spectacular firework displays in Dubai on New Year’s Eve, there’s no need to worry as there will be plenty more lighting up the skies across the city throughout January.

You’ll catch them at some of Dubai’s most iconic destinations, all in celebration of the annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) which started on December 26, 2019 and will run through until February 1, 2020.

It’s the 25th edition of DSF, which gives Dubai shoppers chance to get their hands on some epic one-off deals during the six week period.

So where can you see the fireworks?

Dubai Frame

When: Every Friday throughout DSF from 7.30pm

Dubai Festival City

When: Monday, January 6 to Wednesday, January 8 from 8pm

The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

When: Saturday, January 25 to Wednesday, January 29 from 9pm

The Beach at JBR

When: Every Thursday and Friday from 8.30pm throughout DSF and a daily show from January 18 to 22

La Mer

When: Every Thursday and Friday throughout DSF from 9.30pm and a daily show from January 11 to 15

Al Seef, Dubai Creek

When: Every Thursday and Friday throughout DSF from 10.30pm

During the closing weekend of DSF, The Beach, La Mer and Al Seef will host three daily shows from Thursday, January 30 to Saturday, February 1 and there will be an display at the Dubai Frame on Friday, January 31.

Where are you going to watch them?