Enjoy a private dining area, your own chef and unlimited drinks from Dhs250 per person…

Have you got your birthday coming up and don’t want to spend it at one of Dubai’s many brunches or aboard a yacht? (We know, life is hard.)

Well, what about your own privately-catered barbecue on the terrace of a cool Dubai hotel? That’s exactly what you can get with Vida Hotels and Resorts’ new BBQ at Ours offer, which is valid at all of their properties throughout the city.

Available for three-hour bookings every day of the week from 12pm, your own private chef will cook up a storm as you enjoy a selection of house beverages for Dhs450, based on a minimum of ten people per booking.

The soft drinks package is priced at Dhs250 and you’re invited to bring along any board games and speakers for your own music, making it your own personalised barbecue party without any of the hassle.

House beverages include free-flowing sangria, house wine and a bucket of ten beers. Barbecued meats served straight to your table – perfect for sharing – will comprise of kingfish steaks, beef tenderloin steaks, New Zealand lamb chops and Tex-Mex grilled chicken.

Choose from golf course views at Vida The Hills or an epic Dubai skyline backdrop at Vida Creek Harbour. For city vibes, go for Vida Downtown or feel like you’re really on holiday at the boutique Manzil Downtown hotel.

Even if it’s not your birthday – what a perfect excuse to get your friends together for a chilled-out afternoon.

BBQ at Ours, Vida Hotels and Resorts, Dubai, Sunday to Saturday from 12pm, 3 hour bookings, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, book 48 hours in advance, call individual hotel to book. vidahotels.com

Images: Provided