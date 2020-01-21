Saya Cafe is opening a concession at Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall…

Remember when we told you we might have found Dubai’s most Instagrammable cafe in the form of Saya Brasserie Cafe in City Walk?

Well for those who live on Palm Jumeirah, you’ll soon be able to get a slice of the Insta-worthy cafe right on your doorstep, as it’s set to open a concession restaurant at Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall.

Whilst we’re not sure yet of exactly when the new eatery will open, it will be located near to the newly-launched Noodle House on the first floor of the mall. When it does open, we’re sure it will have many of Dubai’s photography fans flocking to snap some seriously cool pics for the ‘Gram.

So what can we expect?

The original City Walk cafe is a pink paradise, with plush velvet chairs, green foliage and huge blossoms of flowers adorning almost every wall and hanging down from the ceiling, so we think the new outpost could reflect this.

Dining there takes on an Alice in Wonderland-tea party sort of vibe, with dainty teacups and saucers serving tea and cake. There’s also cool iced drinks served in metallic-tinted glasses and speciality coffees served in cute milk jars with a stack of baked brownies.

A glance at Saya Cafe’s website (and Instagram) makes us crave something sweet, with brightly-coloured, picture-perfect desserts, like the bright pink rose croissant (Dhs31), stacks of Lotus pancakes (Dhs53) or pink french toast (Dhs59), so we hope we’ll find the same at the new one.

It’s not yet clear if the Nakheel Mall branch of Saya Brasserie Cafe will serve breakfast and lunch, but the existing cafe’s menu consists of light Mediterranean or Middle Eastern dishes as well as innovative dishes like the bright pink volcano fries (Dhs39).

We can’t wait to check it out…

Saya Brasserie Cafe, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, opening soon. @sayacaffe

Images: Instagram