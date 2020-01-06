A service road on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road is being closed for roadworks…

If you commute between Dubai and Sharjah, you might want to listen up as road closure has been announced that might affect you – and it will last for nine days.

The service road that runs under Al Thiqah Club bridge, leading from Dubai towards Ajman on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road has been closed at certain times since January 4 and will continue to be closed until January 12, 2020.

It shouldn’t disturb daylight traffic too much on weekdays, as the timings of the road closure will be from 12am to 5.30am but on Friday it will be from 2am to 11am, so plan ahead if you’re travelling early morning.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MOID) announced on their official Instagram account that the road closure is due to roadworks.

You might also like UAE weather: Cloudy and dusty with a chance of rainfall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by وزارة تطوير البنية التحتية (@moiduae) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:34pm PST

Motorists have been advised to take alternative routes if travelling at those hours and adhere to traffic regulations put in place.

Image: Getty