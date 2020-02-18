Spotted in Yas Mall: theatrical, wildlife-themed restaurant, Rainforest Cafe will be opening in Abu Dhabi soon…

Popular restaurant chain, Rainforest Cafe, currently has 18 global locations, including one in The Dubai Mall and soon, Abu Dhabi residents will get to shelter in the rainforest as a new branch is opening at Yas Mall in the capital.

If you’ve never been to a Rainforest Cafe, here you’ll find dinner AND a show. One of the biggest reasons behind the brand’s continued popularity is the mid-meal theatrics of the ‘living decor’. Inside the Amazonian-inspired eateries, diners can order a range of American classics, including signature meat and seafood dishes from the grill, starting at around Dhs49.

At intervals throughout your meal, you’ll be able to experience the restaurant’s light and sound party piece. A live tropical thunderstorm (thankfully, minus the rainfall), complete with cacophonous animatronic wildlife and tribal totems coming to life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rainforest Cafe Dubai (@rainforestcafeuae) on Aug 11, 2018 at 7:03am PDT

Abu Dhabi’s own incarnation of the restaurant will be based near the entrance to Ferrari World in Yas Mall. It joins an already diverse foodie neighbourhood that includes dumpling dons, Yu Shan Fang; Aegean artistry at Mr Greek; and legit churrascaria meat feasts at Texas de Brazil.

Whether you’re fuelling up after a busy session of retail therapy at the mall, in search of a comfort feed after riding Ferrari World’s mega coaster, Formula Rossa, or swinging in after hanging from a boulder at Clymb, there’ll soon be a little more competition to satisfy your culinary cravings.

While we don’t have an official launch date yet, make sure you check back to What’s On for more information soon.

Rainforest Cafe, Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, coming soon. rainforestcafeuae.com

Image: What’s On