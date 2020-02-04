Ferrari World Abu Dhabi turns 10 this year…

If you’ve been to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and have been brave enough to try the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Formula Rossa or the record-breaking rollercoaster, Flying Aces, here’s another reason to visit this year.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is turning 10 this year in November 2020, and to celebrate, the world’s leading theme park is introducing a list of new and exciting attractions that guests of all ages can enjoy.

The state-of-the-art attractions are set to include Family Zone which will open in March 2020 and a roof walk and zip line experiences confirmed for later this year.

The Family Zone will be an area dedicated to the younger guests to the park adding on to an already lengthy list of rides and attractions.

While some rides at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi have a age and height restriction for the children, the rides at the Family Zone have no such restrictions and so little ones will be able to experience similar thrills.

There will be four state-of-the-art miniature versions namely Turbo Tower, Speedway Race, Flying Wings and a Formula Rossa Junior.

And come November 2020, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will be introducing a roof walk experience to its visitors which means that guests will be able to scale the iconic red roof of the park. Woah…

But that’s not all, a zip line will also be introduced as part of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s 10 year anniversary. Double woah!

Tickets to the roof walk and zip line will be sold separately but they can be bought as an add-on to the general admission ticket. We don’t have the details on how much it will cost just yet, but as soon as we find out, we’ll be sure to let you know.

ferrariworldabudhabi.com