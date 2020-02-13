The two-night desert rave features an electronic music line-up, tie-dye workshops, yoga, sound healing sessions and more…

If you’re familiar with Burning Man, the week-long music and wellbeing festival that takes place in the Nevada desert each year, then you’ll be interested to know that the UAE has its own version happening this month.

Dawaran launched in 2019 as a one night event and due to popular demand, it’s back this year even bigger and better. From Thursday February 20 to Saturday February 22, festival fans are invited to come and camp in the Ras Al Khaimah desert.

There’s several camping (and glamping options) although some are already sold out. The ‘Trippy Treehouse’ accommodation is priced at Dhs1,500 for two including a double bed, fan and balcony, or the ‘Dome Sweet Dome’ and ‘The Rococo Dome’ will see you camp in an igloo-style bedouin. You can also bring your own tent and make use of the camp site.

While you’re there, you’ll find loads of free creative and spiritual activities such as the relaxation station, tie-dye workshops, yoga, sound healing sessions, art installations, food vendors, cool marketplace, and an epic line-up of DJs.

Fans of electronic music will enjoy the plethora of talent on offer. Over the two night event, you’ll be able to see Lithuanian legend, Manfredas; queen of groovy techno tunes AYN, straight from Jordan; local record shop owner Shadi Megallaa and so much more.

Ticket prices start from Dhs275 for the entire weekend (bring your own tent), while glamping options are an additional fee ranging from Dhs400 to Dhs2,000 for both nights. You can book your tickets online at dawaran.me.

Dawaran, Ras Al Khaimah, Thursday Feb 20 to Saturday Feb 22, from Dhs275. @dawaran.me

Images: Provided