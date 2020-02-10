Choose from a suspended obstacle course, zip-line tour and brand new viewing deck…

Ras Al Khaimah, the country’s most adventurous emirate has officially launched a new set of heart-raising attractions, perfect for any thrill seeker in the UAE. It’s already home to the world’s longest zipline, the Jebel Jais Flight, and Via Ferrata, but now there’s even more reason to check out the northern emirate.

“Jais Adventure Peak” is the where to find tonnes of fun outdoor activities. Whether you want to soar above to the ground on a zip-line, test your balance on a suspended obstacle course, or take in the stunning mountain views (without a skyscraper in sight), then this is place to do it.

Jais Sky Maze

The newest addition is the “Jais Sky Maze”, an adrenaline-soaring obstacle course which will test your limits as you navigate rope swings, wobbly bridges, swinging loops and more 10 metres above the ground.

Jais Sky Maze, Wednesday to Sunday and public holidays, 9.30am to 5.30pm, Dhs75.

Jais Sky Tour

You’ll also be able to enjoy the “Jais Sky Tour”, a course of seven zip-lines that fly over the grand cliffs and canyons of Jebel Jais. Connected by nine platforms, the cluster of seven zip-lines cover a total distance of 5km, with the zip lines ranging from 337m long to 1km.

During the course, flyers will navigate the course, reaching speeds of up to 60kmph on the varying zip-lines to reach the 15-metre long sky bridge. At 1,250 metres above sea level and 300 metres above the ground, it’s the highest in the UAE, and forms the final part of the exhilarating course.

Jais Sky Tour, Wednesday to Sunday and public holidays, 10am to 6pm, Dhs200.

Jais Viewing Deck Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah (@visitjebeljais) on Jul 21, 2019 at 3:29am PDT

Finally, take a breather and enjoy the “Jebel Jais Viewing Deck Park”, a relaxing spot where you can unwind and take in the stunning surroundings. The park is located 1,250 metres above sea level and includes seven viewing decks and 12 binoculars to enjoy the Hajar Mountain valley and Arabian Gulf views.

Viewing Deck, Sunday to Thursday 8am to 8pm, Friday and Saturday 8am to 11pm, free.

To book your experience call (07) 204 6250 or visit visitjebeljais.com.