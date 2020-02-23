Radisson RED let’s you bring your furry companions to stay with you…

As much as we love a staycation, it can sometimes become a hassle to organise if you have furry friends which need looking after. The brand new Radisson RED Hotel Dubai Silicon Oasis takes all the strain out of that for you, as you can just bring your pets with you.

The new hotel is made with millennial in mind, as the vibrant design and modern amenities tailor to young adults exploring the city. It comprises of 104 contemporary designed rooms, eight suites and 59 apartments, as well as all-day dining restaurant OUIBar + Terrace and a rooftop pool bar.

Pets are welcome at all Radisson RED hotels, and the Dubai edition is no different. You can bring your furry friend to Radisson RED with you, at no additional charge, you just need to inform the hotel in the notes section when you make your booking. A call to the hotel informed us that all pets are welcome, with no restriction on breed or size.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radisson RED (@radissonred) on Feb 20, 2020 at 12:46am PST

Radisson RED is also launching an exciting introductory offer, only available until February 29. For each day, you’ll have the chance to book a room with the price correlating to the date. For example on February 23, there’s 23 rooms available for Dhs23. On February 24th, there’s 24 rooms available for Dhs24, and so on.

Look out to the hotel’s Instagram page in order to find the daily code, then you can select the drop down next to ‘special rates’ and choose ‘promotional code’ and enter it there. You’ll find the hotel at Dubai Digital Park, Dubai’s first smart city project built with the latest AI and IOT technologies, located in Silicon Oasis.

We can’t wait to check it out…

Images: Provided