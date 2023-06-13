Because they really are our best friends…

The temperature in Dubai is slowly on the rise and it will soon not be friendly to either humans or pets. But, this doesn’t mean you have to stay home to enjoy some time with your pup as there are several pet-friendly places in Dubai that allow you to chill with your dog indoors.

We reached out to Yvonne (and her adorable pup Boefje), the owner of Doggie Adventures in Dubai to help curate the below list and if you have a furry four-legged tail-wagger, Doggie Adventures in Dubai is one account you need to follow.

Here are 13 indoor pet-friendly places in Dubai to take your dog to during the warmer season.

Pawdy Neighbors

Looking to give your doggy a much overdue grooming session? Then you might want to check out Pawdy Neighbours in Souk Al Manzil; a one of its kind pet-friendly bistro and pet spa which has a grooming salon for cats and dogs. They are open Tuesdays to Monday, 7am to 10pm.

Pawdy Neighbours, Souk Al Manzil, Old Town Downtown Dubai, Tues to Mon, 7am to 10pm. Tel:(0)58 591 3090. @pawdyneighbours

Ella’s Eatery

Ella’s Eatery on Palm Jumeriah welcomes dogs of all sizes on the terrace, but little pooches are welcomed indoors just ensure you make a reservation first on 04 557 0984.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm Views East (same slip road as Club Vista Mare), Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (04) 557 0984. @ellaseatery

Just Vegan

Just Vegan is located in a villa in Jumeirah and welcomes pets in its indoor space. The private dining restaurant offers up a variety of vegan dishes and they have water bowls for the furry family members. You can bring in your own food for your pet so you don’t have to be stared at by puppy eyes as you tuck into your healthy meal.

Just Vegan Jumeirah, Villa 575, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 546 3392. @justveganjumeirah

Aria and Bianca’s Boba Tea Cafe

This lovely little boba tea cafe in JLT has a cute mini-indoor dog park where dogs can play with each other without wearing a leash. Don’t need to worry about your pet playing in the heat as the indoor park is air conditioned and comfortable for dogs.

Aria and Bianca’s Boba Tea Cafe, Cluster L, JLT. Tel :(0)55 229 7416. ariaandbiancacafe.com

Kave

Zero waste upcycle cafe, Kave doesn’t just allow dogs… they live for them. Make their day and bring your furry friend along to one of their workshops or for some (delicious) pho. You can also get a free coffee for yourself while getting a treat from their special menu for dogs.

Kave The Story of Things, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 102 4469. thestoryofthings.com

Single Fin

Single Fin inside Surf House is a safe haven for barefoot warriors, hair still wet, who are looking for a healthy meal after a workout. Bring your pup along as you sip on a cold brew and cool off indoors. Pups of all sizes are welcome.

Single Fin, Jumeirah Beach Road, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 321 1309.@singlefindubai

Social Company Located at one of the city’s top pet-friendly neighbourhoods, The Greens, pet owners can bring their dogs to Social Company in Zabeel House by Jumeirah. There will be other fur babies they can play with and all good pups will be rewarded with treats and water. Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com Social Distrikt Dubai’s experiential food and bar hub, Social Distrikt is a great spot for the whole family with great vibes and the barking great news is that it’s pet-friendly, too. Do call in advance to ensure the restaurant is still open before heading on over. Social Distrikt, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 515 8995. @social.distrikt

Reform Social & Grill (The Lakes)

This popular British gastropub has an outdoor terrace that they cover over the summer with air conditioning making it a nice option for pups and their owners to chill. The food is great and they even have a special food menu for paw pals.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. @reformdubai

XVA Cafe

Hidden in the historic heart of Al Fahidi, XVA is an arty assembly of a hotel, gallery, boutique and stunning courtyard cafe. Settle into a cushioned nook or the shaded courtyard to dine on vibrant vegetarian fare and refreshing mint lemonades with your pup by your side.

XVA Cafe, Al Fahidi Historical District, Bur Dubai, Tel: (0)4 353 5383. xvahotel.com

21Grams

This urban Balkan bistro spot in Meyan Mall, Umm Suqeim 2 has staff that loves pups of all shapes and sizes. You might have to carry a water bowl and some treats for your little pup though.

21grams, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai. Tel :(0)50 841 5021. 21grams.com

Daughter & Dad

This coffee shop is located in Warsan 2 and you can avail up to 20 per cent discount using Treats Card. Dogs will have to be kept on a leash indoors or outdoors and will be provided with water bowls and treats. They’re open from 8am to 6pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday and until 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Daughter & Dad Coffee, Melia Desert Palm, Warsan 2, open Mon, Wed, Thurs 8am to 6pm, until 7pm Fri and Sat, closed Tuesdays, 20% discount with Treat Card. Tel:(0)54 383 4709. daughteranddad.com

Minus Eighteen

If you’re looking for a place to treat yourself and your pet pal to something cold during the day, then head down to Minus Eighteen in Al Wasl Square. This ice cream and speciality coffee destination is so cool that they make a special ice cream that’s totally dog friendly.

Minus Eighteen, Al Wasl Square, Al Safa. Tel: (0)4 547 4997. minuseighteen.com

