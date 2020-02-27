Sponsored: Stunning architecture and state-of-the-art features and facilities await at this luxury new hotel…

After many months of anticipation, the first stunning ME by Meliá hotel in the Middle East is officially throwing open its doors on Sunday, March 1, and there’s a lot to look forward to.

We can’t metaphorically take you inside the hotel before mentioning the seriously impressive architecture in which it stands. The Opus building was designed, both inside and out, by the late architectural legend, Dame Zaha Hadid and can be found in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa District.

In a design not seen before in Dubai, the inside and outside of the hotel blend seamlessly, with light-flooded atriums, curved spaces and minimalist interiors creating a cool contemporary space. You’ll want to take a moment in the Atrium to gaze up, four storeys, through the glass ceiling.

The new hotel boasts 93 luxury rooms and suites, which offer guests everything they need for a comfortable stay. As with the rest of the hotel, these rooms were also designed by Zaha Hadid, with the vision of providing a positive energy and calming space for guests.

Each room comes equipped with a 65inch 4K LED TV, MaxiBar with coffee and tea making facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi and top-of-the-range BOSE sound system. You’ll be able to make the most of some relaxation time in the luxurious bathrooms, complete with a torrential rain shower and bathtub.

The hotel prides itself on offering a bespoke concierge service to every guest, ensuring a completely personalised stay. If you’re someone who’s focused on wellness: high-quality facilities await you with the state-of-the-art gym and luxurious spa.

When ME Dubai opens in March, the city and its visitors will have a brand new restaurant to visit in the form of Central, offering Spanish cuisine with a modern twist. The restaurant can be accessed from The Opus studio which is located in the central lobby.

The Opus Building, Al Alamal Street, Business Bay. For more information, visit melia.com

Images: Provided