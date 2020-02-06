Bussola are giving away free margherita pizza to takeaway…

There’s only one thing we love more than pizza, and that’s free pizza. Fortunately we know where to get it next week.

It’s World Pizza day on Sunday, February 9 and, to celebrate, popular Dubai eatery Bussola is giving away free pizzas to Dubai residents to takeaway. They will be available on that day only, between 3pm and 7pm, so plan accordingly.

All you have to do is rock up to the restaurant’s rooftop pizzeria on Sunday and order a margherita pizza. It will be cooked for you there and then in the wood-fired oven, boxed up and ready for you to take home for a cosy night in.

To beat the Sunday blues, we can’t really think of a better reason to have a night on the sofa and get caught up on our favourite series or start a brand new one. Comfy clothes at the ready and Netflix on standby, people.

Only margherita pizzas will be given away for free, so if you’re looking for a fully-loaded meat feast, you might have to customise it at home, so why not get your friends together and make it a little pizza party?

You’ll find Bussola at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina hotel. The Italian restaurant has firmly cemented itself as a go-to Italian restaurant in the city for fine dining and delicious pizzas.

With three concepts, you’ll find the Italian restaurant on the lower deck, perfect for that special dinner date, a stunning terrace bar for sunset cocktails and the rooftop deck that is dedicated to pizzas only. All of them offer guests prime sea views.

We can’t wait to get a pizza this action…

Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sunday February 9, 3pm to 7pm. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bussoladubai.com/pizzeria

