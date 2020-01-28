Get a pizza this deal…

Wondering whether to leave the house this weekend? Well maybe the lure of unlimited free pizza will sway you?

That’s exactly what beach bar and restaurant, The Bungalow, are giving away every weekend. If you visit them on a Friday or Saturday between 12pm and 5pm, just buy a drink and you’ll be able to tuck into as many slices of pizzas as you can manage.

The Bungalow opened in October 2019 and was the first licensed venue to open at Laguna Waterpark. It’s decked out with surfboards, fishing nets and blue corrugated iron panelling – reminiscent of a beach shack somewhere in Australia.

Entertainment comes in the form of a pool table and dart board, but if you’re chilling you can get cosy at one of the tables and watch the sun go down from the balcony.

If you’re up for even more fun after devouring the unlimited pizza, you could opt to do The Bungalow’s Drunch on the Deck deal, which runs every Friday from 5pm to 8pm, with unlimited house drinks for Dhs149.

Still hungry? You can get unlimited surf platters (these are definitely ‘Gram-worthy) and selected house drinks for Dhs249 or soft drinks for Dhs199. The Bungalow, located at Laguna Waterpark in La Mer, is now open for lunch all weekend and open from 12pm until late.

The Bungalow, Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, 5pm until late weekdays, 12pm until late on weekends. Tel: (054) 994 7970. bungalowdubai.com

Images: Provided