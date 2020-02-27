Sponsored: BRIX Dessert Bar offers a unique dining experience that’s all about the flavour…

Most of us can agree that desserts are the best part of a meal, right? Well now you don’t have to wait through different courses – just jump straight to the best bit. BRIX Dessert Bar, sister restaurant to the ever-popular 3Fils, has opened up in Jumeirah Fishing Village.

The exclusive space has seats for ten people, who are invited to pull up a stool at the kitchen counter. From here you can watch the team of experts work at the helm of celebrated chef Mansur Mamirov, who will guide you through the different dimensions of dessert.

Experience a variety of experimental ingredients, some which may surprise you. Not all of BRIX’s desserts are sweet, but all are made with the highest quality ingredients, with the ultimate level of skill and flair. The experience aims to delight all of your senses, as the waft of freshly-baked treats hits you from the moment you enter.

Chocolate-lovers will adore the selection of hand-crafted truffles and chocolates, which are also freshly home-made. The options include peanut butter chocolate bars, Earl grey bon bons, and incredible hand-rolled rich chocolate truffles which are also infused with black truffle to give even more taste.

Enjoy an evening with Chef Mansur, at one of BRIX’s exclusive chef’s table events. Here you’ll be able to enjoy six exciting courses, packed full of flavour and expertly-paired with a series of signature hand-crafted non-alcoholic beverages. The tasting menu is priced at Dhs250 per person.

You can expect a variety of interesting flavours within both the food and the drinks, with beverages including the tastebud tingling kombucha and lacto-fermented plums. In the desserts you’ll find unique ingredients such as silky guava mousse, green apple ice cream and even basil and olive oil.

BRIX is based on a walk-in, first come first served basis.

BRIX Dessert Bar, Jumeirah Fishing Village, Jumeirah 1, Monday to Saturday, noon to midnight. @brix_desserts.

Images: Provided/What’s On